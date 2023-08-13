Who is Chael Sonnen’s wife? Meet Brittany Smith (Sonnen)

Brittany Smith Sonnen is a celebrity wife known as Chael Sonnen’s wife. Her husband is a retired American mixed martial artist, submission grappling, promoter and mixed martial arts analyst. Even though she is married to a former UFC fighter, Brittany has managed to keep a low profile prompting many to ask endless questions about her.

Mixed martial artist Chael Sonnen arrive with his wife Brittany Sonnen at the Fighters Only World Mixed Martial Arts Awards at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on 11 January 2013. Photo: Jeff R. Bottari

Source: Getty Images

Chael Sonnen’s wife, Brittany Smith Sonnen, became famous following her romantic relationship with the former UFC fighter. Chael and Brittany have been married since July 2013, and they have two children, a daughter and a son. The couple currently resides in West Linn, Oregon, United States.

Profile summary

Full name Brittany Smith Sonnen Gender Female Date of birth 18 April 1985 Age 38 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth United States Current residence West Linn, Oregon, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Marital status Married Husband Chael Sonnen Children 2 Profession Businessperson Net worth $1 million

Brittany Sonnen’s biography

The celebrity wife was born in the United States of America. She is an American national of white ethnicity. She has a sister and a brother. Brittany currently resides in West Linn, Oregon, United States of America.

What is Brittany Sonnen’s age?

Submission grappling promoter Chael Sonnen (L) and his wife attend the 14th annual Fighters Only World Mixed Martial Arts Awards at Sahara Las Vegas on 8 December 2022. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg

Source: Getty Images

The American personality is 38 years old as of 2023. When is Brittany Sonnen’s birthday? She was born on 18 April 1985. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Why is Brittany Sonnen famous?

Brittany gained immense popularity as the wife of Chael Sonnen. She is a private person and has managed to keep her personal life away from the limelight. However, she sometimes appears alongside her husband in public events, including the 14th annual Fighters Only World Mixed Martial Arts Awards. She is reportedly an entrepreneur.

Brittany Smith’s husband is a retired American mixed martial fighter and submission grappling promoter. He competed for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), where he became a top contender in both the light heavyweight and middleweight divisions. In 2016, he founded his own submission grappling promotion called SUG.

What is Brittany Sonnen’s net worth?

The celebrity wife has an alleged net worth of $1 million. Her primary source of income is her business career.

When did Chael meet his wife?

The American submission grappling promoter met Brittany during a fight in Portland and began dating after meeting for the second time. The pair dated for some time and eventually tied the knot in July 2013.

Brittany Smith and Chael Sonnen have two children. A son named Theo Stephen and a daughter named Pria. The couple’s second child, Blauna Dian, born on 12 August 2016, died of listeria five days after her birth. Chael Sonnen’s family resides in West Linn, Oregon, United States.

What is Brittany Sonnen’s height?

Chael Sonnen’s wife stands 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 115 pounds or 52 kilograms.

Fast facts about Brittany Sonnen

Who is Brittany Sonnen? She is a celebrity wife best recognised as Chael Sonnen’s wife. Where is Brittany Sonnen from? She was born in the United States. How old is Brittany Sonnen? She is 38 years old as of 2023. She was born on 18 April 1985. Who is Brittany Sonnen’s husband? She is Chael Sonnen, a former UFC fighter. How many kids does Chael Sonnen have? The American mixed martial arts analyst has two children, a son named Theo Stephen and a daughter named Pria. Is Chael Sonnen still married? Yes, Chael has been married to his wife, Brittany, since 2013. What is Brittany Sonnen’s height? She is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. What is Brittany Sonnen’s net worth? The celebrity wife has an alleged net worth of $1 million.

Brittany Sonnen is an American personality who came into the limelight for being Chael Sonnen’s wife. Her husband is a retired mixed martial fighter and submission grappling promoter from the United States. She and her husband have been married since 2013 and have two children.

