Casey Coates’ biography: what is known about Ted Danson’s ex-wife?

Casey Coates is an American environmental designer and an environmentalist best known for being the ex-wife of an American actor, producer and TV personality, Ted Danson. Ted is famous for his roles as himself in Curb Your Enthusiasm, Neil Bremer in Mr. Mayor and Dr. Ray Petit in American Dad!.

Ted Danson and Casey Coates during Phantom of the Opera Performance - May 23, 1989, at Ahmanson Theater in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

What else is known about Ted Danson's ex wife? As an environmental activist, she spends most of her time teaching about environmental conservation and the effects of global warming. Casey has been sensitising people to global warming and its harmful effects for many years. Check out Casey Coates' bio to learn more about her.

Casey Coates Danson's profile summary

Full name : Cassandra Coates

: Cassandra Coates Nickname : Casey

: Casey Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 1938

: 1938 Age : 83 years (as of 2021)

: 83 years (as of 2021) Place of birth : Long Island, New York, United States

: Long Island, New York, United States Current residence: Los Angeles, California, US

Los Angeles, California, US Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet: 5'8"

5'8" Height in centimetres : 173

: 173 Weight in pounds: 125

125 Weight in kilograms : 57

: 57 Body measurement in inches : 39-33-37

: 39-33-37 Body measurements in centimetres: 99-83-93

99-83-93 Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Relationship status : Divorced

: Divorced Former spouse : Ted Danson (1977-1993)

: Ted Danson (1977-1993) Children : 2

: 2 School : Great Neck High School

: Great Neck High School College : Lasell College

: Lasell College Profession : Environmental designer and activist

: Environmental designer and activist Net worth: $20 million

Casey Coates Danson's biography

Cassandra Coates was born and raised in Long Island, New York, in 1938. Her mother was an artist, and her father was a musician. She was always an artistic kid as she redesigned her bedroom, made plans and painted raw wood.

What is Casey Coates Danson's age?

Alexis Danson, Ted Danson, Casey Coates and Kate Danson. Photo: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection

Source: Getty Images

Casey Coates Danson is 83 years old as of 2021.

Educational background

The environmental designer went to Great Neck High School and later proceeded to join Lasell College in Boston. She later moved to London, and after one year there, Coates moved back to New York. She also holds a BFA in Environmental Design from Parsons School of Design.

Career

Casey started her career immediately after graduating, where she joined the Ben Thomson firm at Cambridge, Massachusetts. In addition, she has been a board member at Parsons School of Design, Southern California Institute of Architecture and Environmental media association.

The environmental activist has also served as an advisor for Jimmy Carter's Work project in Los Angeles. In addition, both she and Ted co-founded a sustainability initiative called American Oceans Campaign. In 1996, she started her initiative called Global Possibilities, a non-profit organisation that focuses on educating on renewable energy sources.

In addition, she has produced a one-hour documentary film, Who's Got The Power which focuses on the effects of global warming and the benefits of renewable energy. Casey also worked briefly as an administrative assistant at Wall Street.

Casey Coates and Ted Danson's relationship

Casey Coates and Ted Danson met in 1976 and got married on 24 December, 1977. They were blessed with a daughter in 1979 and adopted another daughter, who was born in 1985.

The Dansons were married for 16 years, but in the late '80s and early 90's their relationship got worse due to infidelity. Ted cheated on her with fellow actress Whoopi Goldberg, so Casey filed for a divorce.

Ted Danson and Casey Coates during 1st Annual Environmental Awards at Sony Studios in Culver City, California, United States. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

Their daughter, Kate, is an actress, photographer and a doula. Their other adopted daughter Alexis Danson is staying away from the public eye.

Before marrying Casey, Ted had been married to an actress Randy Danson, whom he divorced in 1975. He is currently married to actress Mary Steenburgen.

Cassandra Coates' stroke

Cassandra Coates had a stroke during Kate's childbirth due to undiagnosed high blood pressure. As a result, Ted had to put his acting career on hold to take care of his wife and the newborn baby.

The injury strain had created a gap in their relationship, and they struggled with it for a while. However, Coates eventually was able to walk, and the couple went ahead to adopt a child.

Net worth

According to Married Celebs, the e designer's net worth is alleged to be more than $20 million. However, this information is not official.

What is known, however, is that Ted's divorce from Casey cost him $30 million, This equals to $2 million for each of the 15 years of their marriage.

Where is Cassandra "Casey" Coates now?

Cassandra Coates is single and living in Los Angeles in a solar-powered house that took her about two years to design and build.

She promotes her renewable energy work and endeavours to make the world green and sensitise people on the effects of global warming.

As a woman who has been thrilled by renewable energy, Casey Coates has been promoting the use of solar and she is pursuing her goal to save the world from global warming.

