Streamer Kandyland's biography: age, height, before and after

Kandyland is a renowned Twitch streamer, famous for her 'Just Chatting' and gaming streams. She showcases her daily life and plays games such as World of Warcraft and League of Legends on her Twitch channel, where she currently has over 426k followers.

The streamer taking a selfie. Photo: @kandylul

Source: Instagram

Kandyland's fans love her for her content and her warm personality. She also posts her streaming videos on her YouTube channel and takes the time to interact with her fans. What more is there to know about Kandyland? Find out in her bio below.

Profile summary

Full name: Emma Carlsson

Emma Carlsson Alias: Kandyland

Kandyland Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: June 4, 1993

June 4, 1993 Age: 28 (as of 2021)

28 (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Place of birth: Pietà, Sweden

Pietà, Sweden Current residence: Sweden

Sweden Nationality: Swedish

Swedish Ethnicity: White

White Career: Twitch streamer

Twitch streamer Fluently speaks: Swedish, English

Swedish, English Height in feet and inches: 5'5

5'5 Height in cm: 165

165 Weight in lb: 121

121 Weight in kg: 55

55 Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Twitch: @Kandyland

@Kandyland YouTube: @Kandyland

Kandyland's biography

The streamer was born in Pietà, Sweden as Emma Carlsson. Her birthday is June 4, 1993. As of 2021, Kandyland's age is 28 years.

Kandyland was interested in video games ever since she was a little girl, which may have partly influenced her career choice as a Twitch streamer.

The Twitch star looking lovely. Photo: @kandylul

Source: Instagram

Education

Emma studied economics and later enrolled to study computer science. However, she did not complete her degree as she decided to focus on her streaming career.

Kandyland's streaming career

Kandyland had her first job at age 16 as a teacher in summer school. She has also worked as a bartender, caregiver in a home for the elderly, and in a programming company.

Currently, Kandyland is a successful Twitch streamer. She posts live videos of herself playing video games such as War of Warcraft and League of Legends. She also shares her day-to-day life with her fans, and her streams are mainly in the 'Just Chatting' category.

Kandyland regularly showcases herself in the kitchen, making simple meals as part of her live streams. She was in the spotlight for almost burning her kitchen due to an electrical malfunction when she was trying to show her fans how one of her lamps would flicker due to the issue with electricity in her house.

It ended up causing her microwave to smoke up, leading to an unplanned end of her stream. She had previously been involved in a similar occurrence when she set off a smoke alarm during her live stream while cooking in her kitchen.

Kandyland has a large fanbase on Twitch, thanks to her regular streams, warm personality, and content that keeps her fans glued to her streams. She is a partnered Twitch streamer and also gets several donations from some of her fans. She often collaborates with other Twitch streamers.

She shares her live streams on her YouTube channel and interacts with her fans, and answers some of their questions. Her fans adore her to the extent that a fan once suggested the idea of her being an online girlfriend to some fans who are not in relationships, an idea that Kandyland was not opposed to.

She is happy to give her fans company online, with the condition that it remains on the internet and they don't try to interfere with her personal life.

Is Kandyland in a relationship?

Kandyland has managed to keep the details of her dating life away from the limelight, and it is not known whether she has a partner or not. However, she has been in at least one relationship in the past, as she shared that she once lived with her now ex-boyfriend.

Appearance

Kandyland's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm), while her weight is approximately 121 lb (55kg).

The streamer confirmed that she underwent plastic surgery in 2019 in a video on her YouTube channel. She got breast implants to increase the size of her breasts, which was a desire she had since she was a little girl. Here is a photo of Kandyland before and after her plastic surgery.

The streamer before and after her plastic surgery. Photo: @kandylul

Source: Instagram

The streamer sometimes shares photos of herself with no makeup. A few photos of Kandyland with no makeup are available on the internet.

Kandyland is a successful Twitch streamer and online personality. She is an experienced gamer who loves to share her life with her fans on her Twitch and YouTube channels.

