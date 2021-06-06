Estelle Berglin's bio: who is the girlfriend of magician Julius Dein?

Julius Dein is a British social media influencer, magician, and prankster. He gained widespread popularity through his captivating magic tricks, illusions, and humorous pranks, which he shares on various social media platforms. What about his private life, and who is Julius Dein's girlfriend, Estelle Berglin?

Estelle Berglin in gym outfits. Photo: @swealife (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Estelle Berglin is a Swedish social media influencer better known as the girlfriend of a famous English magician and illusionist, Julius Dein. Below are Estelle Berglin's photos and details about her life.

Profile summary

Real name Estelle Berglin Gender Female Date of birth April 26, 1997 Age 26 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Umea, Sweden Nationality Swedish Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'4"(162 cm) Weight 123 lbs (56 kgs) Shoe size 7 (US) Body measurements 34-24-34 inches (86-60-86 cm) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Joakim Berglin Siblings 1 Relationship status In a relationship Boyfriend Julius Dein School Dragonskolan and Brantbergsskolan Profession Instagram personality, health and fitness blogger, YouTuber Net worth $500k Estelle Berglin's Instagram @swealife

Who is Estelle Berglin?

Julius Dein's girlfriend's name is Estelle Berglin. She is a talented Swedish Instagram personality who succeeded through hard work and dedication.

Estelle Berglin's age is 26 years as of 2023. The YouTube celebrity was born in Umea, Sweden, on April 26, 1997.

Although she was born in Umea, the hometown of Estelle is Stockholm, where she was raised in a family consisting of her parents and a younger brother, William. Her father, Joakim, works for the Smart Start, LLC organization division in Stockholm.

Education

She received her education at Dragonskolan College and later studied at Brantbergsskolan College. Additionally, she went to Phuket, Thailand, where she took a bartender course.

Career

Estelle began her career working as a client assistance job. She later established her Instagram and YouTube accounts and began uploading her content. The Swedish celebrity mostly discusses healthy workouts, fashion, style, and other related topics.

Additionally, she posts her modelling pictures, makeup and skincare routines, and yoga exercises. She also endorses various brands, specifically bikini ones.

She has three Instagram accounts. Her main account has 759k followers as of writing. Her travel account @sweatravl and fitness account @sweafit have 22.4k followers and 119k followers, respectively, as of writing.

What is Estelle Berglin's net worth?

According to Kemi Filani, her net worth is alleged to be $500k. Her income primarily comes from her work as a YouTuber and blogger.

Is Estelle Berglin still with Julius Dein?

The couple is still together. Estelle Berglin's boyfriend has performed in over 50 countries globally and has been a part of over 1000 events. He started as a street magician in 2016 and quickly gained a huge online audience.

Since then, he has made various appearances on radio and television and was signed by the American talent agency UTA in 2017.

Julius Dein and Estelle Berglin have been dating since 2019 when the Instagram model appeared for the first time in the magician's post. There have been a few popular posts by the trick master where he does his tricks with his girlfriend.

Occasionally, they share pranks they play on each other on their social media platforms. Estelle, Julius Dein's girlfriend, supports him in all his endeavours.

What is Estelle Berglin's height?

Julius Dein's girlfriend is 5 feet 4 inches (162 cm) and weighs 123 pounds (56 kg). Her body measurements are 34-24-34 inches (86-60-86 cm).

Estelle Berglin is a renowned model, YouTuber, and Instagram influencer. She is known for her diverse range of content, spanning fashion, travel, and health.

Legit.ng recently published the biography of Madelyn Cline. She is an American actress and model best recognized for playing Sarah Cameron in the Netflix original series Outer Banks.

Madelyn Cline began acting in 2009 in a short film Milites Christi as Matilda. She has also appeared as a guest in popular shows such as The Late Late Show with James Corden, Entertainment Tonight and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Source: Legit.ng