Kannywood actress Rahama Sadau’s biography: age, family, career

Rahama Sadau is one of the most celebrated Kannywood actresses. She is also a singer and producer who has worked on several top-selling movies and released multiple hit tunes. Her work has won several awards and recognitions. Interestingly, her life and career have not been void of controversies.

Rahama Sadau in elegant Ankara and white outfits. Photo: @rahamasadau (modified by author)

Rahama Sadau has attracted plenty of attention from Kannywood fans because of her ability to portray various characters easily. Many aspiring actors in Nigeria look up to her for inspiration.

Profile summary

Full name Rahama Ibrahim Sadau Gender Female Date of birth 7th December 1993 Age 29 years (as of August 2023) Place of birth Kaduna, Nigeria Current residence Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black (Hausa) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Height 5 ft 6 in (167 cm) Weight 146lb (66 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Single Father Alhaji Ibrahim Sadau Siblings 4 Alma mater Labiyi International School, Kaduna Capital School, Misbahul Islam School, Kaduna State Polytechnic, and Eastern Mediterranean University Profession Actress, filmmaker, entrepreneur, and singer Rahama Sadau's Instagram @rahamasadau Facebook

Who is Rahama Sadau?

Rahama Ibrahim Sadau is a celebrated Nigerian actress, filmmaker, entrepreneur, and singer. She rose to fame in late 2013 after joining Kannywood. Her first movie was Gani ga Wane.

How old is Rahama Sadau?

Rahama Sadau's age is 29 years as of 2023. She was born on 7th December 1993, and her Zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Where is Rahama Sadau from?

The actress is from Nigeria, and her nationality is Nigerian. She was born and raised in Kaduna. She resides in her home country.

Family background

The actress' father is Alhaji Ibrahim Sadau, a well-known Hausa businessman. The name of her mother remains undisclosed publicly, but she is originally from Gombe State.

She has four siblings, i.e., three sisters and a brother. The names of her sisters are Zainab, Aisha, and Fatima Sadau, while her brother is Haruna Sadau.

The siblings were raised in a Muslim household in Kaduna. She is fluent in Hindi, Hausa, and English.

What is Rahama Sadau's educational background?

The actress went to Libayi International School for her primary school education. She proceeded to Kaduna Capital School for her junior secondary school education. She performed in dancing competitions as a child and during her school years.

She then joined Misbahul Islam School for her senior secondary education before joining Kaduna State Polytechnic for a Higher National Diploma in Business Administration.

She later joined Eastern Mediterranean University in Northern Cyprus. She pursued a course in Human Resource Management at the university's School of Business and Finance.

Career

Rahama is an actress, filmmaker, and singer. She started her acting career in 2013. While she started performing early in life, she gained prominence in 2013.

Her brilliance was noticed in Gani Ga Wane, her first major role. Soon, she attracted major roles in other productions. She has appeared in multiple films over the years and won some awards for her work.

Did you know she is the first actress to star in multiple Nigerian Hausa (Kannywood), Nollywood (English), and Bollywood (Hindi) movies? Some of Rahama Sadau's movies and series are listed below.

Zero Hour

Up North

If I Am President

Rumana

Sons of the Caliphate

The Other Side

Ana Wata ga Wata

Alkalin Kauye

Jinin Jiki Na

MTV Shuga

Hujja

Garbati

Kaddara Ko Fans

Kisan Gilla

Farin Dare

Gani Ga Wane

Da Kai Zan Gana

Mai Farin Jini

Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha

In April 2023, the actress and Maryam Booth went against each other in the lead roles of the family drama, The Two Aishas. The film was released to celebrate the end of Ramadan.

The actress is also a producer. She has a production company called Sadau Pictures, which she has used to fund and produce several films.

Her work earned her the award of Best Actress (Kannywood) during the City People Entertainment Awards in 2014 and 2015. In 2017, she also won the Best Actress award by Africa Voice.

Music career

Besides acting, Rahama is also a talented singer. She has released tracks that have received massive airplay in Nigeria and beyond. Below are some of her songs.

Zubar Hawaye

Tuna Baya

Dan Sarkin gadax

Saboda Mazan Kwarai

Auren Jeka Nayi Ka

Philanthropy

In addition to acting and singing, Rahama is also a philanthropist. In 2016, she launched a charity programme known as Ray of Hope.

She uses Ray of Hope to help women and young girls to achieve their dreams. She has also been part of various charity events, including the Cancer Day Walk in 2015.

Other entrepreneurial ventures

Rahama is an entrepreneur. Besides owning and running Sadau Pictures, she owns an ice cream shop called Yogoham in Kaduna State. She also owns a beauty space called Sadau Beauty.

What is Rahama Sadau's net worth?

Although it is apparent that the actress makes money from her acting, production, and singing career, there is no official information about her net worth or earnings.

Rahama Sadau's marriage

The actress is keen not to mix her private life with her career. As a result, she keeps details of her love life away from the media. Even so, it is known that she is yet to get married.

There were rumours that the actress was married to actor Sadiq Sani Sadiq. The rumours started after she posted pictures of herself and Sani on social media.

Fans assumed the two were in a relationship. It was clarified that the pictures were work-related. Sani is married to Murja Shema.

Views on early marriage in Northern Nigeria

The Nigerian actress is pretty vocal about child marriage that is prevalent in the northern part of Nigeria. She is against it and has been waging war against the issue.

She once admitted that she was almost married off at 13. Her mother's intervention saved her. Speaking to Broadway TV, she said,

It’s like a norm for a girl to get married at a very early age. It’s becoming normal and usual. For me, I will always be grateful to my mom. She always wants us to achieve what we want in life.

Although she has been fighting against child marriages, she has admitted that it is a sensitive topic to handle. Religious extremism is one of the biggest challenges faced in the fight.

Why Rahama Sadau was banned from MOPPAN

The actress has had a challenging relationship with the Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria, commonly known as MOPPAN.

In 2015, she had a loud argument with Adam Zango, a well-known actor and producer. The fracas led to a six-month suspension from MOPPAN.

Talking about the matter, Rahama said that Zango harassed her. He allegedly pressured her into doing inappropriate things with him. The actor denied the allegations.

Later on, she apologised for the explosive reaction that led to her MOPPAN suspension. She buried the hatchet with Zango, and the two are on good terms.

Her relationship with MOPPAN became strained again towards the end of 2016. She starred in a music video with rapper ClassiQ.

She and ClassiQ were seen hugging and smiling at each other in the video. MOPPAN deemed the video inappropriate and expelled her from the industry.

A year later, she apologised to the association in a letter. She acknowledged the inappropriate behaviour in the video and called for a more forgiving and tolerant attitude from MOPPAN.

In January 2018, the ban placed on her was lifted following the intervention of Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the then-governor of Kano State.

Political views

The actress supports President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. She felicitated him and his vice president, Kashim Shettima, on their inauguration on 29th May 2023. She said that Nigerian politics is tilting towards meritocracy and track record.

Rahama Sadau's pictures

Fans of the actress can access her latest pictures on her official Instagram and Facebook pages. She wears a hijab in most of her pictures, as required by her religion.

How tall is Rahama Sadau?

The actress' height is 5 ft 6 in or 167 cm, and her weight is about 146lb or 66 kg. She has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Trivia

Genevieve Nnaji and Tiwa Savage inspire her.

She learned Hindi by watching lots of Bollywood movies, and Priyanka Chopra is her favourite Hindi actress.

Ali Nuhu, a Nigerian actor and director, helped her to launch her acting career.

She has an endorsement with Maltina as an ambassador.

The Association of Northern Nigerian Students named her a Peace Ambassador.

Rahama Sadau is one of the most celebrated Nigerian actresses. She is a voice to reckon with among many young people, especially upcoming actors and actresses.

