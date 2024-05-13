Nigerian singer MC Galaxy has called out the Central Bank of Nigeria over Heritage Bank's refusal to remit the sum of N39M to his back

In the post shared, the musician revealed a letter which was addressed to CBN in a request for specific amounts of money to be paid to several beneficiaries

As stated by the singer, he has been calling the bank out for the past two weeks, but all to no avail

Innocent Udeme Udofot, aka MC Galaxy, has publicly called out the CBN after Heritage Bank refused to remit some money to specified account numbers.

According to the post by the singer, he has been on the issues for the last 14 days but sadly, there has been no positive outcome yet.

Singer, MC Galaxy writes CBN over Heritage Bank's refusal to pay his money Credit: @mcgalaxy

Source: Instagram

MC Galaxy gives CBN an ultimatum

The sekem crooner has asked that the ace bank treat his request with the utmost urgency or that he would resort to other means.

In the letter that was shared and addressed to CBN, a list of 4 beneficiaries with specific amounts to be forwarded was stated, as a request for a certified cheque

See the post below:

You will recall that MC Galaxy reportedly arrested actor Uche Maduagwu over shady claims about the singer's wealth. In an old video, Uche called out the singer and queried where he gets money to throw around

Nigerians are reacting to MC Galaxy's post

Legit.ng compiled a list of reactions. See some below:

@ogglamstudio:

"This people that took my 20million last month but I just said let me leave it for them. It is well."

@roziecutie:

"Deal only with banks that are Basel 3 complaint."

@sonia_adadioranma1:

"If there are struggling,let them go withdraw their 25B from CBN and pay people before f0lding."

@pepys_glow_skincare_palace:

"Heritage bank is struggling,I don't really know what is wrong with them now."

@onyi_ajala:

"Bank is using his money to do business."

Skales threatened to beat up MC Galaxy

Nigerian music stars Skales and MC Galaxy have given fans cause for concern following a brief shouting match via social media.

Legit.ng reported that it all started after Skales took to his Instastory channel with a post in which he threatened his colleague.

On receiving the threats, MC Galaxy responded.

