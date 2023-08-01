Does Jack Dorsey have a wife? His relationships explored

Jack Dorsey is an American Internet entrepreneur, CEO, philanthropist, and programmer. He is famous for being the co-founder and former CEO of Twitter and is the current CEO of Square, a financial services platform. Despite gaining immense success and fame as an entrepreneur, he has kept his personal life, especially his relationships, private. Does Jack Dorsey have a wife, and who did he date in the past?

Jack Dorsey, co-founder and chief executive officer of Twitter Inc. and Square Inc., attends the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami, Florida, U.S., on Friday, June 4, 2021. Photo: Eva Marie Uzcategui

Source: Getty Images

Jack Dorsey has co-founded several multi-billion companies, including Block and Bluesky. Although he has been in the spotlight, little is known about his relationships. Many people have been wondering if he has a wife or not. Who is Jack Dorsey's wife?

Profile summary

Full name Jack Patrick Dorsey Nickname Jackie No Edits Gender Male Date of birth 19 November 1976 Age 46 years (as of July 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth St. Louis, Missouri, USA Current residence San Francisco, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 177 Weight pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Mother Marcia Dorsey Father Tim Dorsey Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School Bishop DuBourg High School University University of Missouri, New York University Profession Entrepreneur, CEO, philanthropist Net worth $4.9 million Twitter @jack

Does Jack Dorsey have a wife?

Is Jack Dorsey married? The tech executive is not married. However, he has been linked with a few women over the years. Some of the relationships are confirmed, while others are not.

Raven Lyn Corneil (2018–2019)

Raven Lyn attends The Worldwide Editors Of Harper's Bazaar Celebrated ICONS by Carine Roitfeld at The Plaza Hotel on September 7, 2018, in New York City. Photo: Sean Zanni

Source: Getty Images

Raven Lyn Corneil was Jack Dorsey's girlfriend for a year. The two were spotted together during the 2018 New York Fashion Week.

Corneil was born on 9 January 1995 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States. She is a Sports Illustrated model. When they were together, the business magnate purchased a house for her in the Hollywood Hills. In 2019, he sold the house after they broke up.

Kate Greer (2010–2014)

Kate Greer and creator of Twitter Jack Dorsey attend the TIME 100 Gala at Lincoln Center on April 29, 2014, in New York City. Photo: Larry Busacca

Source: Getty Images

Kate Greer is one of the longest-serving Jack Dorsey's partners. The two dated on and off for four years. Kate Greer was born on 19 March 1985 in Iowa, United States. She is an entrepreneur and artist.

Greer owns Cheerie Lane, a homegrown popcorn firm. She is also a member of Chez Conversations, a female art collection. News of the couple dating emerged in 2010, but the two broke up a year later. They reconciled in 2013 before breaking up in 2014.

Lily Cole (2012–2013)

British actress Lily Cole arrives for the screening of "Confession of a Child of the Century" at the 65th Cannes film festival on May 20, 2012, in Cannes. Photo: Valery Hache

Source: Getty Images

Lily Cole was Jack Dorsey's GF between 2012 and 2013. The duo met in 2012 after the tech guru assisted Lily with her website. They started dating immediately and were spotted on a yacht on New Year's Eve in 2012.

Lily Cole is a British model and actress. She is known for her role in Snow White and the Huntsman, The Moth Diaries and The Imaginarium of Dr Parnassus.

Flora Carter (2021)

Model Flora Carter exits the Jean Paul Gaultier show during Couture Spring/Summer 2017 Fashion Week on January 25, 2017, in Paris, France. Photo: Melodie Jeng

Source: Getty Images

Flora Carter is rumoured to be one of the former Jack Dorsey's girlfriends. The two were spotted together in Miami in 2021. However, none of them have confirmed or denied the rumours. Flora is a British fitness and swimsuit model.

Quick facts about Jack Dorsey

Who is Jack Dorsey? He is a well-known tech expert, businessman and CEO. Where is Jack Dorsey from? The business mogul hails from St. Louis, Missouri, but currently lives in San Francisco, California, in the United States. How old is Jack Dorsey? Dorsey is 46 years as of July 2023. He was born on 19 November 1976. Who is Jack Dorsey's spouse? The CEO of Square is not married. Is Jack Dorsey in a relationship? No, the tech expert is seemingly single. Who are Jack Dorsey's children? He does not have children. What is Jack Dorsey's height? He is 5 feet 10 inches or 177 centimetres tall. What is Jack Dorsey's net worth? According to Forbes, his net worth is $4.9 million.

Does Jack Dorsey have a wife? The Square CEO does not have a wife. He is seemingly single at the moment. However, he has been linked to a few women in the past.

