Charli D'Amelio’s boyfriends list: Who has the influencer dated?

Charli D’Amelio is an American dancer and social media influencer. She gained social media fame by sharing engaging videos such as lip-syncs, dance, and challenge videos on TikTok. As a public figure, many of her followers are obsessed with her personal life. Many want to know how many boyfriends she has dated. Charli D'Amelio’s boyfriends list will help you to understand her love life.

Charli Grace D'Amelio attends the FWRD Pop-Up Grand Opening, hosted by FWRD Creative Director Kendall Jenner in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Charli Grace D'Amelio is a Connecticut-born dancer and TikToker. She has been in the limelight since she started dancing and later ventured into online content creation. Being a famous personality, many of her fans have constantly scrutinised her private life, especially her love life. Who are Charli D’Amelio’s boyfriends? Here is what the social media influencer’s relationship history looks like.

Profile summary

Full name Charli Grace D'Amelio Gender Female Date of birth 1 May 2004 Age 19 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Norwalk, Connecticut, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet and inches 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Body measurements in inches 32-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres 81-61-86 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Heidi Father Marc Relationship status Dating Partner Landon Barker School King School Profession Dancer, social media influencer Net worth $20 million Instagram @charlidamelio Twitter @charlidamelio TikTok @charlidamelio YouTube Charli D’Amelio

Charli D'Amelio’s boyfriends list

The dancer and social media influencer has been romantically linked to a few fellow online content creators. Here is Charli D'Amelio’s dating history.

Chase Hudson

Chase Hudson and his then-girlfriend pose for a photo during the 69th NBA All-Star Game as part of the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Kena Krutsinger

Source: Getty Images

Chase Hudson is a social media influencer, actor, and singer. He is recognised for songs such as Don’t Freak Out, Partycrasher, and America’s Sweetheart. He boasts a massive following on social media, especially on TikTok, where he has over 31 million followers.

Charli D'Amelio’s relationship with Chase Hudson came up as a rumour in December 2019. The duo was spotted kissing and holding hands in public. They remained mum about their relationship until February 2020, when Chase gave a sneak peek of their relationship. He said,

I'm taking it as slow as humanly possible before I pop the question [of asking her to be my girlfriend]. But we are very exclusive and very into each other.

They were close to one another and even created content together. However, things took a different twist in April 2020 when the content creators announced the end of their romance. There were speculations that the duo re-united in June 2020, but they remained separated. Charli revealed that even though they parted ways, they are still friends, and there is no bad blood between them.

Landon Barker

Landon Barker and Charli D'Amelio attend REVOLVE Festival 2023, Thermal, CA - Day 1 in Thermal, California. Photo: Vivien Killilea

Source: Getty Images

Is Charli in a relationship? She is dating Landon Barker, famous as drummer Travis Barker’s son. The couple’s dating rumours started in June 2022 after they were pictured in New York City holding hands. They confirmed their romantic relationship after they shared photos of their tattoos obtained from the same tattoo shop in Los Angeles. They have also been spotted together at various events since making it official.

How did Charli D’Amelio meet her boyfriend?

Charli reportedly met Barker through her sister Dixie. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she hinted at how it started, saying,

It was actually just through my sister. Dixie's always making sure that I'm in the loop on everything, and it just kind of happened out of nowhere.

FAQs

Who is Charli D’Amelio? She is an American social media influencer and dancer. She is also known as the younger sister of social media personality Dixie D’Amelio. Where does Charli D’Amelio come from? Her hometown is Norwalk in Connecticut, United States. Who is Charli D'Amelio dating? Her boyfriend is fellow social media influencer Landon Barker. They have been together since June 2022. How did Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker meet? The couple reportedly met through Charli D’Amelio’s sister, Dixie D’Amelio. Who has Charli D'Amelio dated? She previously dated content creator and singer Chase Hudson. Is Charli D’Amelio engaged? She is not engaged. Why did Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson break up? They did not reveal why they called it quits.

It is evident from Charli D’Amelio’s boyfriends list that she has been in two confirmed relationships, but one didn't work out. She is currently seeing Landon Barker, and the two have been together for over a year as of 2023.

Legit.ng recently published Catherine Finch’s biography. She is an editor and publicist from the United States. She is also recognised as the wife of reality TV personality Steven Rinella.

The Michigan native commenced her career in 2002 as a senior publicist at Simon & Schuester. She is the chief officer of communications, integration, and partnerships at MeatEater Inc. Catherine and Steven got hitched in 2008 and are parents of three children.

Source: Legit.ng