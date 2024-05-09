Davido's Wife Chioma Glows in N1.9m Dress and Other Items, Unsettles Netizens: "E Dey Yaba"
- Chioma, the wife of Afrobeats singer Davido, got many people talking after she rocked a designer multi-coloured dress
- Her lovely outfit looked gorgeous on her and she combined it with a luxurious handbag worth N803k
- She was in an ecstatic mood as she flaunted her jewellries in the video and the price caused a buzz online
Chioma Adeleke, the wife of Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has a knack for rocking designer wear and she had the attention of netizens as she showed off her expensive attire in a video.
She wore an Emilio Pucci multI-coloured dress that cost her $1, 317 (N1.9m), a classy bag worth $564.38 (N803k), and a Richard Mille wristwatch worth $260, 000 (N370m).
The celebrity wife combined her attire with silver bracelets that amounted to $58, 200 (N84m) and wore another set of jewellry that went for $23, 300 (33.7m).
Her customised gold ring is worth $30, 000 (N43m) and had some people hailing her for always choosing classy and luxurious items.
Check out Chioma's outfit's and accessories' worth in the video below:
Fans react to Chioma's expensive items
Some fans have commented on the worth of the celebrity wife's outfit. See some of the reactions below:
@de_bimscouture:
"Kini. The fabric dey Yaba joor."
@ijeoma.nwankpa:
"Her watch alone can buy all her competitors. Don't compete with billionaire wife. Say no to baby mamarism."
@jul_ietnoble:
"Our queen is queening. No competition at all."
@ifeomanwalozi:
"It's that last slide for me. She is going to drink their tears till eternity."
@gistupdate1:
"Our expensive beautiful First Lady Chi."
@ogunbiyibola5:
"Jaye ori e my dear. You don't send them."
@ibukun_ramos:
"Chef Chi has this abundant love. She is just too loved. Funny enough she no dey talk. I love the positive vibe."
@sandymagdalene94:
"Rich aunty vibes."
@anniejuucy:
"Haters, use your calculators. Your brains will explode if you use your head to add the numbers."
@turay4959:
"Bougie billionaire wife."
Chioma displays her outfits
Legit.ng earlier reported that Chioma flaunted the designer outfits she wore to her husband's show recently.
The beautiful lady rocked a black top and an army-themed mini-skirt, which she combined with designer accessories.
She looked ravishing as she showed off different angles of her outfits, which got mixed reactions from fans.
