Chioma, the wife of Afrobeats singer Davido, got many people talking after she rocked a designer multi-coloured dress

Her lovely outfit looked gorgeous on her and she combined it with a luxurious handbag worth N803k

She was in an ecstatic mood as she flaunted her jewellries in the video and the price caused a buzz online

Chioma Adeleke, the wife of Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has a knack for rocking designer wear and she had the attention of netizens as she showed off her expensive attire in a video.

She wore an Emilio Pucci multI-coloured dress that cost her $1, 317 (N1.9m), a classy bag worth $564.38 (N803k), and a Richard Mille wristwatch worth $260, 000 (N370m).

The celebrity wife combined her attire with silver bracelets that amounted to $58, 200 (N84m) and wore another set of jewellry that went for $23, 300 (33.7m).

Her customised gold ring is worth $30, 000 (N43m) and had some people hailing her for always choosing classy and luxurious items.

Check out Chioma's outfit's and accessories' worth in the video below:

Fans react to Chioma's expensive items

Some fans have commented on the worth of the celebrity wife's outfit. See some of the reactions below:

@de_bimscouture:

"Kini. The fabric dey Yaba joor."

@ijeoma.nwankpa:

"Her watch alone can buy all her competitors. Don't compete with billionaire wife. Say no to baby mamarism."

@jul_ietnoble:

"Our queen is queening. No competition at all."

@ifeomanwalozi:

"It's that last slide for me. She is going to drink their tears till eternity."

@gistupdate1:

"Our expensive beautiful First Lady Chi."

@ogunbiyibola5:

"Jaye ori e my dear. You don't send them."

@ibukun_ramos:

"Chef Chi has this abundant love. She is just too loved. Funny enough she no dey talk. I love the positive vibe."

@sandymagdalene94:

"Rich aunty vibes."

@anniejuucy:

"Haters, use your calculators. Your brains will explode if you use your head to add the numbers."

@turay4959:

"Bougie billionaire wife."

Chioma displays her outfits

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chioma flaunted the designer outfits she wore to her husband's show recently.

The beautiful lady rocked a black top and an army-themed mini-skirt, which she combined with designer accessories.

She looked ravishing as she showed off different angles of her outfits, which got mixed reactions from fans.

