Dutchess Lattimore’s biography: age, real name, partner, net worth

Dutchess Lattimore is a well-known tattoo artist and entrepreneur. She is a former celebrity of Black Ink Crew on VH1. The owner of the Pretty N Ink tattoo studio, Lattimore, is nicknamed Dutchess of Ink because of her love for tattoos. Overall, she is a cherished name in the ink industry, but little about her is known by her fans.

The queen of ink posing for a photo after church. Photo @dutchessofink

Source: Instagram

Crystana Lattimore has been a success on the runway and in the press. She has appeared in the Inked and Urban Ink magazines as a model.

Profile summary

Full name: Crystana Lattimore

Crystana Lattimore Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 25 February 1984

25 February 1984 Age: 38 years (as of 2022)

38 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Lincolnton, North Carolina, USA

Lincolnton, North Carolina, USA Current residence: Charlotte, North Carolina, USA

Charlotte, North Carolina, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 7"

5' 7" Height in centimetres: 170

170 Weight in pounds: 132

132 Weight in kilograms: 60

60 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Brown

Brown Mother: Crystal Lattimore

Crystal Lattimore Father: Ricky Lattimore

Ricky Lattimore Siblings: 2

2 Relationship status: Single

Single University: North Carolina A&T State University

North Carolina A&T State University Profession: TV personality, tattoo artist

TV personality, tattoo artist Networth: $1 million

$1 million Instagram: @dutchessofink

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Dutchess Lattimore's biography

The tattoo artist holding brown lipstick. Photo: @dutchessofink

Source: Instagram

What is Dutchess' real name? The tattoo celebrity's real name is Crystana Lattimore. She was born in Lincolnton, North Carolina, to Ricky and Crystal Lattimore and brought up in Harlem, New York. RJ, her brother, and Zandrea, her sister, are her siblings.

The TV personality is a North Carolina A&T State University graduate. She double-majored in Business Administration and Visual Arts.

When is Dutchess Lattimore’s birthday?

She celebrates her birthday on 25 February every year. Dutchess Lattimore's zodiac sign is Pisces.

How old is Dutchess from Black Ink?

Dutchess Lattimore's age is 38 years old as of 2022. She was born on 25 February 1984.

Career

Dutchess started her career as a tattoo artist in 2010. She met Caesar Emanuel, who employed her in his Black Ink studio. Being the only female artist in that studio, Lattimore won much attention. She later joined a reality TV show called the Black Ink Crew, dealing with the day-to-day operations of various tattoo shops.

After earning a name in the television industry, the TV personality pursued her dream and set up her tattoo shop called Pretty-N- Ink in 2015. She has featured in different publications including Inked and Urban Ink.

Dutchess has also tried her hand in modelling and music. She performed in the 2010 Boston Tattoo Convention Beauty Pageant. She is also passionate about philanthropy as seen from her social media pages.

What is Dutchess Lattimore’s net worth?

A photo of the tattoo artist. Photo: @dutchessofink

Source: Instagram

As per Wealthy Persons, Crystana is alleged to have a net worth of $1 million as of 2022. She has garnered a fortune through her appearance in the Dutchess’ Black Ink Crew and working as a tattoo artist.

Who is Dutchess’ Lattimore’s boyfriend?

At the moment, Lattimore is single. She, however, was dating Ceasar Emanuel, the owner of the Black Ink tattoo studio. Were it not for their on-and-off relationship, Caesar would end up Dutchess Lattimore‘s husband, but this never happened. The tattoo artist accused him of cheating, going their separate ways in 2017.

She subsequently uploaded a photo of herself with NFL player Zack Sanchez, indicating she had moved on, however, their relationship didn't last for long.

Does Dutchess Lattimore have a baby?

No. The tattoo model is yet to have a baby.

How tall is Dutchess Lattimore?

Dutchess is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall, and she weighs 132 pounds (60 kilograms). She has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Where is Dutchess Lattimore now?

Where is Dutchess from Black Ink now? At the moment, she resides in Charlotte, North Carolina. She is a tattoo artist and a radio broadcaster.

Dutchess Lattimore's love for tattoos made her a popular name in the industry. She commands a huge online following.

READ ALSO: Laura Mellado's biography: age, height, brother, husband, kids

Legit.ng recently published a post about Laura Mellado. She is an American YouTuber, social media personality, and entrepreneur.

Laura is popularly known for her family's YouTube channel, LVE Family and her clothing boutique, Laura's Boutique. How old is Laura? How did she become popular? Look at her biography to discover more.

Source: Legit.ng