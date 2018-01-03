Identical twins Chidinma and Chidiebere Aneke are popular faces in Nollywood. They have been featured in numerous Nigerian movies for over a decade and are known for films such as Imperfect World, Dangerous Heart, and Battle for the Kingdom. Besides being actresses, the Aneke twins are filmmakers, models, and internet personalities.

The Aneke twins. Photo: @realchidimmaaneke (modified by author)

The Aneka twins began their acting career in 1999 but did not attain stardom until 2004 when they were featured in Desperate Twins. As a result, they earned a nomination for The Most Promising Acts to Watch at the African Magic Viewers' Choice Award. Who are the Nollywood twins? Here is what their lives look like.

Profile summary

Real name Chidimma Aneke and Chidiebere Aneke Gender Female Date of birth 6 August 1986 Age 37 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Enugu State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Monica Aneke Father Emeka Aneke Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Profession Actresses Instagram @realchidimmaaneke and @realchidiebereaneke

Who are the Aneke twins?

Chidinma and Chidiebere are identical twins born in Enugu State, Nigeria. They completed their primary and secondary education in Enugu State before joining the University of Nigeria to pursue undergraduate studies. Chidinma obtained a bachelor’s degree in mass communication, while Chidiebere received a bachelor’s degree in banking and finance.

Who are the parents of Chidinma and Chidiebere Aneke?

They were born to Monica and Emeka Aneke. Chidinma and Chidiebere Aneke's mother, Monica, was one of the dad’s three wives. The siblings reportedly experienced a troubled childhood after their father’s demise. Their father’s wealth was distributed among their extended family members, leaving them with nothing.

Who are Chidiebere Aneke’s siblings?

They were born into a family of five children. Chidinma and Chidiebere Aneke’s elder sister is Favour Aneke. Their other two siblings are unknown.

When were Chidinma and Chidiebere Aneke born?

The Nigerian actresses were born on 6 August 1986. They are 37 years old as of 2023. Their zodiac sign is Leo.

What do the Aneke twins do for a living?

The Aneka twins are into acting, film production, and fashion modelling. The Chidinma and Chidiebere are also filmmakers with multiple credits.

What is the first movie of the Aneke twins?

They commenced their acting career in 1999, debuting in the film Ebuka and have since appeared in approximately 80 Nollywood movies. Here is a list of some of Chidinma and Chidiebere Aneke’s movies:

Lagos Girls

Broken Ambition

Friends

Adaora

Broken Promise

Heart of Isiaku

Jealous Friends

Desperate Twins

Unmarked

Nowhere To Run

The Ugly Truth

Imperfect world

Perfect Family

Dangerous Heart

Battle for the Kingdom

Chidinma and Chidiebere thrive as fashion models and regularly showcase outfits on their Instagram pages. Additionally, they co-own A & T Design, an online clothing line and hairline store.

They are also the founders of the Aneke Twins Foundation (ATF), which caters to the needs of less privileged people, such as disabled persons, orphaned children, widows, and youth.

Are Chidinma and Chidiebere Aneke married?

Neither of them is married, and they are seemingly not dating anyone as they have not disclosed their love lives. Asked in an interview whether they have partners, one responded that they are taking time to find the right person and it was better to break a courtship than a marriage.

Quick facts about the Aneke twins

Their YouTube channel Aneke Twins TV has over 25k subscribers as of writing.

They always wear identical outfits,

They have travelled to various places, such as Israel.

They are fashion enthusiasts.

They post similar content on their respective Instagram accounts.

Chidimma Aneke has 832k followers, and Chidiebere Aneke has 818k followers on Instagram as of writing.

The Aneke twins Chidinma and Chidiebere are big names in Nollywood and have been featured in over 80 movies since 1999. They are fashion models and display their unique fashion styles on their Instagram pages. The twins own a foundation that helps and empowers the less privileged.

