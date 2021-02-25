Korede Bello’s biography: age, height, sister, net worth, songs

Korede Bello is among the top music icons in contemporary Nigeria. He has released multiple hit tracks since signing with Mavin Records in 2014. Korede Bello's Godwin catapulted the star to fame. The jam topped Nigerian music charts for weeks.

The singer is pictured posing for pictures in grey and red suits.

Korede Bello is a talented musician. He has made a significant contribution to the Nigerian music industry. Discover more about his life and career.

Profile summary

Full name Korede Bello Gender Male Date of birth 29th February 1996 Age 27 years (as of 2023) Place of birth Lagos State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black (Yoruba) Zodiac sign Pisces Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5 ft 10 in (178 cm) Weight 168lb (76 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Single Siblings 2 Alma mater Nigerian Institute of Journalism Profession Singer and songwriter Korede Bello's Instagram @koredebello TikTok @koredebello Facebook @KOREDE BELLO Twitter @koredebello

Who is Korede Bello?

Korede Bello is a famous Nigerian singer and songwriter. He is best known for hit songs such as Godwin, Overloading, Adaobi, and Romantic.

How old is Korede Bello?

Korede Bello's age is 27 years as of 2023. He was born on 29th February 1996, and his Zodiac sign is Pisces.

Where is Korede Bello from?

The singer is from Nigeria, and his nationality is Nigerian. He was born in Lagos State, Nigeria. He resides in Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city. He comes from the Yoruba tribe.

Family background

Not much is known about Korede Bello's parents except they are fans of music and are their son's biggest supporters.

The musician is the second born in a family of three. He has an older brother and a younger sister. Korede Bello's sister, Jasmine, is also a musician.

Educational background

The singer went to primary and secondary schools in Lagos, Nigeria. He then proceeded to the Nigerian Institute of Journalism for higher studies. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication.

Career

Bello started performing at seven and went by the stage name African Prince. He released his debut single, 4eva, in secondary school.

The local and international markets received Korede Bello's songs warmly. Soon after the release of his first single, his manager Casmir Uwaegbute introduced him to Don Jazzy.

On 28th February 2014, he got signed to Jazzy's Mavin Records. On 28th January 2015, he released the single Godwin, which fans loved. The jam was a hit locally and internationally.

In December 2015, Korede Bello's Romantic (ft Tiwa Savage) was released. The track received plenty of airplay on local and international television and radio stations.

Korede Bello's Mungo Park was his next release. Fans loved the track. In 2016, his hit song, Do Like That, was certified gold in Canada. He released his debut album titled Belloved the following year.

He released his second album, Table for Two, in 2020. Some of his other hit tunes are listed below.

African Princess (2014)

(2014) Cold Outside (2014)

(2014) Somebody Great (with Asa) (2015)

(with Asa) (2015) One & Only (2016)

(2016) Butterfly (2017)

(2017) Young Presido (2017)

(2017) My People (ft Lil Kesh) (2017)

(ft Lil Kesh) (2017) Melanin Popping (2018)

(2018) Work It (2018)

(2018) Bless Me (2018)

(2018) Sun Momi (Only You) (2020)

In 2021, he left Mavin Records. He is currently signed with Caspertainment. He has released two singles, Available and Jejely (ft Mr Eazi), under Caspertainment. Jejely talks about contentment in life.

Where is Korede Bello now? The singer is still based in Lagos, Nigeria. He took a music hiatus to pursue mass communication. During his hiatus, fans wondered what was happening to their music idol.

The musician recently announced his comeback. He is working on an EP titled Beauty & Bliss. The project is set for release in August 2023.

In late July 2023, he was named among the Glo-sponsored CNN African Voices Changemakers. The 30-minute magazine programme is about African stars who have risen through thick and thin to excel in the film and music industries.

Korede Bello's net worth

As per Buzz Nigeria, the musicina's net worth is guesstimated at $800,000.

Is Korede Bello married?

The singer is yet to get married. He keeps details of his love life away from the public. In the past, he was rumoured to be in a relationship with Azaria Zia, a lady who works for the Mavin crew. He reportedly dated Priscilla Ojo, Iyabo Ojo's daughter, in the past.

What is Korede Bello doing now?

The singer is currently working on his music. He released the single Available in late 2022 and Jejely (ft Mr Eazi) in April 2023.

He had taken a music hiatus to cope with the mental health struggles that often come with being in the entertainment industry and for higher studies. He said that though he advocates for mental health, he has never experienced depression.

How tall is Korede Bello?

The singer is 5 ft 10 in or 178 cm tall and weighs about 168lb or 76 kg. He has black hair and dark brown eyes. He likes dyeing his hair.

Trivia

The singer wrote his first song in primary school.

He was involved in the Project Pink Blue Walk for Cancer Awareness in Abuja in 2015 and 2017.

He enjoys dancing in his free time.

He was awarded the Gold Award Certified in Canada in 2022.

Korede Bello came into the limelight because of his catchy music. Besides singing, the star is a talented songwriter who has significantly impacted the Nigerian music industry.

