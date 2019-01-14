Meet Ahmed Musa's new wife Mariam: what is known about her?

Ahmed Musa is a Nigerian professional footballer who plays as a forward or winger for Turkish Süper Lig club Sivasspor and the Nigerian national team. Musa is a family man. He has been married three times and has kids. Who is Ahmed Musa's wife?

Besides his Nigerian football career, Ahmed is famous for his polygamous lifestyle. Although his first marriage has crashed, Musa is married to two wives.

Ahmed Musa's wife's profile summary

Full name Maryam Adamu Jajere Place of birth Yobe State Date of birth 11th December Religion Muslim Relationship status Married Husband Ahmed Musa

Who is Ahmed Musa's wife, Mariam?

Ahmed Musa's third wife is Maryam Adamu Jajere. She hails from Yobe, a state located in northeastern Nigeria. The couple got married on July 10, 2021. The wedding ceremony was kept low-key, catching his colleagues and fans off guard as photos of the event surfaced on the internet.

Ahmed Musa's wife's religion is Islamic. She celebrates her birthday on 11th December.

How many marriages did Ahmed Musa have?

Ahmed's marriage to Miriam marks his third time getting married. His initial marriage was to a woman named Jamila Musa in 2013. Together, they welcomed their first son, Ahmed Musa Junior, in 2014, followed by a daughter named Halima Musa in 2015. Their marriage faced difficulties and eventually ended in divorce in 2017.

Soon after his divorce from Jamila, Ahmed married Juliet Ejue, a woman he had known for a long time before parting ways with his first wife. Juliet hails from Ogoja in Cross River but currently resides in Lagos.

Their introduction ceremony took place in March 2017, and on July 1, 2017, they officially tied the knot. The couple has two children, whose names and identities remain undisclosed.

Who is Ahmed Musa?

Ahmed Musa is a professional Nigerian footballer known for his speed, agility, and goal-scoring ability. Musa primarily plays as a forward and can also operate as a left winger.

Throughout his career, Ahmed Musa has played for various clubs both in Nigeria and internationally. In May 2018, he was named in Nigeria's preliminary 30-man squad for Russia's 2018 FIFA World Cup.

How old is Ahmed Musa now?

As of 2023, he is 30 years old. He was born on October 14, 1992, in Jos, Nigeria. His zodiac sign is Libra.

How many children does Ahmed Musa have?

The Nigerian footballer is a father of four. His kids are Ahmed Musa Junior, Halima Musa, Isa Ahmed Musa, Ibrahim Ahmed Musa.

Who is Ahmed Musa's current wife?

Ahmed currently is currently married to Maryam Adamu Jajere. His other wife is Juliet Ejue. He divorced his first wife, Jamila Musa.

Fast Facts about Ahmed Musa

Musa achieved a historic milestone as the first Nigerian player to score multiple goals in a FIFA World Cup match.

Since November 2021, he has held the record as Nigeria's most-capped player.

Musa played a crucial role in Al Nassr's triumph, contributing to their victory in the Saudi Premier League and Saudi Super Cup in 2019.

Ahmed Musa is a talented Nigerian footballer known for his skills on the field, but he has also gained attention for his polygamous lifestyle. Ahmed Musa's wife is Maryam Adamu Jajere.

