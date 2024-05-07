A Nigerian boy visited the JAMB Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) to print his admission letter

The boy said he was offered admission after sitting for UTME, and he wanted to get a copy of the letter through JAMB CAPS

He came online to share the message he got after trying to print the admission letter, and JAMB reacted to his post

A boy who wanted to print his admission letter from the JAMB CAPS shared the response he got.

The boy said he checked his admission status on the JAMB Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS).

The young man tried to print his admission letter from the JAMB CAPS. Photo credit: X/Adamu Zakar and JAMB.

Adamu Zakar saw that he had been offered admission and attempted to print the admission letter.

Printing admission letter from JAMB CAPS

His attempt did not yield fruit because the next response he got was that he had not been offered admission.

Adamu said:

"When I checked my admission status, they said I had been offered admission. But when I wanted to print out my admission letter, they said I havn't been offered admission."

Responding to his post, JAMB directed Adamu to visit any CBT approved centre to be asisted in resolving the problem.

JAMB said:

"Kindly visit any JAMB approved CBT Centre for assistance."

The result of the just-concluded JAMB UTME has since been released, and candidates are awaiting admission decisions.

Some X users who saw Adamu's post advised him to first accept his admission offer on the CAPS before attempting to spring the admission letter.

See Adamu's post below:

Reactions to Adamu's post

@MichaelOkananwa said:

"Login to your caps, and accept the admission first before you can print the admission letter."

@teemakanaki commented:

"You’ve not accepted the admission na."

