Who is Frances Tiafoe’s girlfriend? Meet Ayan Broomfield

Ayan Broomfield is a Canadian tennis player, content creator and social media influencer. Ayan made her WTA Tour debut at the 2014 Coupe Banque Nationale and has won two doubles titles on the ITF tour in her career. She is also famous as Frances Tiafoe’s girlfriend. Her boyfriend is an American professional tennis player.

Ayan Broomfield and Frances Tiafoe attend Citi Taste of Tennis Miami 2023 at JW Marriott Miami Brickell on 20 March 2023 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Jason Koerner

Source: Getty Images

Who is Tiafoe's girlfriend? She is a fellow tennis player and social media influencer from Ontario, Canada. Ayan has been very passionate about sports since a young age.

Full name Ayan Broomfield Gender Female Date of birth 13 August 1997 Age 26 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Toronto, Ontario, Canada Current residence United States of America Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Paul Broomfield Mother Denise Broomfield Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Frances Tiafoe Education Clemson University, University of California, Los Angeles Profession Tennis player Net worth $2 million

Ayan Broomfield’s biography

The rising tennis player was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, to Paul and Denise Broomfield. She has an older sister named Kai.

Where did Ayan Broomfield go to college?

The Canadian influencer attended Clemson University, where she graduated from in 2017 with a Bachelor of Arts. She also obtained a Bachelor's degree in Area, Ethnic, Cultural, Gender, and Group Studies from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) in 2020.

How old is Ayan Broomfield?

The Canadian tennis player is 26 years old as of 2023. When was Ayan Broomfield born? She was born on 13 August 1997. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

What does Ayan Broomfield do for a living?

Ayan Broomfield is a tennis player, content creator and social media influencer. She made her professional debut on the WTA Tour at the Coupe Banque Nationale in 2014 alongside her partner, Maria Patrascu. On 4 May 2015, she achieved a global doubles ranking of 467.

She later joined the Clemson University tennis team, where she played from January 2016 to May 2017. She also played for the UCLA Bruins in 2019, winning NCCA Division I Women's Tennis Championship with her teammate Gabby Andrews at a doubles event. Her latest match was at an ITF W15 tournament in 2020 in Egypt.

Ayan released a short documentary titled Ayan Broomfield Tennis Story, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on 22 July 2019. She also appeared in the 2021 biographical movie King Richard as the body double for select scenes of Venus Williams.

Aside from being a pro tennis player, she is also an online content creator. She shares dancing and beauty, and make-up-related videos on TikTok and Instagram. She has accumulated almost 34 thousand followers on Instagram and almost 9 thousand followers on TikTok. She promotes various beauty brands on her Instagram platform, such as IT Cosmetics and Innbeauty Project.

What is Ayan Broomfield’s net worth?

According to Popular Networth, the Canadian social media influencer has an alleged net worth of $2 million. She has made her income from her career as a tennis player and social media endeavours. She also earns money from brand endorsements.

Ayan Broomfield and Tiafoe’s relationship

Frances and Ayan have been in a romantic relationship for a while now. They first met in 2015 through a mutual friend and fellow tennis player, Vickie Duval. Their relationship grew through social media, and Tiafoe later met her family. However, they kept their relationship private before they went public in 2018.

Ayan Broomfield’s boyfriend is a professional tennis player from the United States. Tiafoe won his first of three ATP titles at the 2018 Delray Beach Open and became the youngest American man to win a tournament on the ATP Tour since Andy Roddick in 2002.

What is Ayan Broomfield’s height?

Frances Tiafoe’s girlfriend stands at 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 150 pounds or 68 kilograms.

Who is Tiafoe dating? Frances Tiafoe is currently dating Ayan Broomfield. Who is Ayan Broomfield? She is a Canadian tennis player, online content creator and social media influencer. Is Frances Tiafoe married? The professional tennis player is not married yet. Where is Ayan Broomfield from? She was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. What is Ayan Broomfield’s age? She is 26 years old as of 2023. She was born on 13 August 1997. Who are Ayan Broomfield’s parents? Her parents are Paul and Denise Broomfield. Does Ayan Broomfield have a sibling? Yes, she has an older sister named Kai. What is Ayan Broomfield’s height? She is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall.

Frances Tiafoe’s girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, is a Canadian tennis player, content creator and social media influencer. Since the beginning of her tennis career, she has competed in singles and doubles with great success. She peaked at number 680 on 27 April 2015 for the world singles rankings and number 467 in the doubles rankings.

