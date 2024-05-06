Police have arrested a 50-year-old adult for allegedly forcing himself on a teenager who was overwhelmed by the adult's strength

The minor was left bleeding from her sexual organ after the deplorable incident, which happened inside a mosque restroom

The Police have pledged a careful investigation of the incident, promising that the suspect will face the full extent of the law

The Enugu Police Command has announced the arrest of a 50-year-old man, Abiola, popularly known as Aro, who allegedly forced himself on a minor.

The execrable scene happened inside the restroom of Olorunloba Mosque in the Ijebu area of Ogun state.

Findings established that Aro had been a member of the mosque community for more than 15 years.

The 14-year-old minor, whose name is purposefully withheld, was said to have entered the restroom to ease herself after the Muslim afternoon prayer around 2:30 pm on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

While she was inside, she strangely heard knocks on the door but thought it was her younger brother, who was in the mosque with her. She opened the door to see the assailant's towering figure, which frightened her at the instant.

Before she could mumble or grumble, Aro had her forced to the wall of the public toilet, where he violently shifted her underpants and had the carnal knowledge of the helpless girl, the PUNCH reported.

Consequently, the girl was left bleeding from her genitalia after the act, which made her guardian rush her to a hospital to receive proper treatment.

The Ogun state Police spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, disclosed that the case has been forwarded to the State Criminal Investigation Department for a more thorough examination of the discomforting act.

Odutola told PUNCH via a WhatsApp message that:

“The suspect has been arrested and detained for alleged defilement. He will be transferred to the State CID in Abeokuta immediately after the preliminary investigation is completed.”

Source: Legit.ng