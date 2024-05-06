David Adeleke, better known as Davido is in the news again following his squabble with a barber on social media

The said barber had referred to the music star as "003" instead of "001" in a social media comment

His comment did not sit well with the singer, who lashed out at him, adding that he just got denied access to generational wealth

His fans are now out to complain about the constant fights the Afrobeat singer gets in, adding that they are exhausted

Nigerian entertainer and Afrobeat singer, Davido is in another social media battle and his fans are tired of defending him all the time.

A 30GB member went on Twitter to rant following the singers altercation with an Abuja barber on the cyberspace.

Davido clashes with Abuja barber

Earlier, Legit.ng reported how Davido had clashed with an Abuja barber, identified as Kallystouch. The barber commented, “only 3rd man in the music industry,” which triggered the singer.

His reaction to the comment was brutal and fans are now lamenting how they are tired of always defending him.

“I don save ur picture I for come Abuja … u for cut my hair wey don almost finish but u like social media … my last 3 barbers I open shop for them .. nah so u dull ur generation blessing smh,” Davido said.

Fan Laments struggle to always defend Davido

A 30BG fan, identified as AjeboDanny has gone of Twitter to react, following his faves clash with a barber. According to his posts, Davido "stresses him too much".

Other fans have also reaction and affirmed that Davido constantly puts them in compromising situations.

See the fan's tweet below:

Reaction to Davido's fans post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@THEALONE__BOY:

"He don turn all of us to prime Ramos. We just dey defend everyday."

@AjeboDanny:

"i’m really tired man."

@AjeboDanny:

"e no dey even consider us wallahi."

@daniels_osi:

"It sometimes looks like he's turning us into APC supporters. You have to be on the defensive every da*n day."

@AjeboDanny:

"Davido stresses me a lot."

