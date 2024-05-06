A lady sent social media users into stitches as she narrated how she was dumped via a video call

According to the sad lady, her ex-boyfriend called her in the presence of his new girlfriend and farted

Mixed reactions trailed her viral story as many people made jokes out of it, while others showed her support

In a viral TikTok post, a heartbroken lady recounted how her former boyfriend called it quits on their relationship through a video call.

@betty27386 said he called her on video with his new girlfriend present.

She said her ex-boyfriend broke up with her on video call. Photo Credit: @betty27386

Source: TikTok

He then farted and laughed over it with his new girlfriend. Quite mockingly, they accused her of farting.

@betty27386 shed tears as she recounted her breakup experience.

At the time of this report, her TikTok post has been viewed over 523k times as netizens shared their thoughts on her story.

@betty27386's breakup story stirs mixed reactions

Ola jumoke said:

''See this girl o me way he chase commot in present of his new girlfriend nko I go still manage video call abeg."

kim said:

"Na to crack my own joke too na make all of us laugh then mess together no be issues."

Aomine said:

"Tell them you didn’t mess maybe you did you were just too sad to know."

Seunfunmi cuttie said:

"Who do people come up with stuffs Like this."

Daniella said:

"I wanted to feel sad, but I don’t know when the laugh came out, no vex."

That Abia Girl said:

"You picked the call??

"Na you i blame oo.

"Sorry sha."

Ex Ther said:

"I’m the only one that didn’t laugh at you …. I know the feeling sorry my love."

Bleza said:

"E no go better for that new relationship for your sake."

Man dumps girlfriend using well-crafted English

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had used well-constructed English to break up with his girlfriend.

Via her TikTok handle, she posted a video where she was shedding tears and followed it up with the breakup messages he sent.

As seen in the messages she shared, her boyfriend wrote that she made him realise that she was not gaining anything in the relationship. He added that Oghenekevwe said her friends mocked her, and she labelled him a stingy fellow.

Source: Legit.ng