A video of a young man showing off the gifts he bought for his two wives has captivated netizens on social media.

A video showed the two happy women standing close to the expensive new whips their man bought for them.

Man spoils his two wives with cars

Man with two wives goes viral

The man identified on TikTok as @godfadaghhouston has been trending online after the video surfaced on the platform.

He stated that his wives were not expecting the car gifts from him because he planned to make it a surprise.

In the viral video, he stood in the middle of the two cars while his wives stood at both ends with a bouquet in their hands.

He wrote:

“Suprised my wives with their first cars. God bless our journey together.”

Reactions as man surprises 2 wives

The comments section on TikTok was filled with the reactions of women who expressed willingness to be a third wife.

@ohemaawhiskd said:

“Pls can I also be ur 3rd wife, I'm understanding girlfriend, I won't fight.”

Simply Zaky reacted:

“Eiy so now everyone wants to be second n third wife what happened to I can't share.”

Afia Benz reacted:

“The hypocrisy here is so real all those who were criticizing them for being second wife are now tapping into their blessings and congratulating them.”

@user279814033470 reacted:

“Some ladies here were insulting them and they now tap into their blessings Mmoaaaa.”

VANESA LINDA said:

“I can make a third one please (fam a Ugandan I know how to cook wash with or without machine I have a bachelor's degree and am light skinned I have nyash.”

SK ATM reacted:

“God bless you for your kindness on this girls, tell them to pray for you when their doing their period and you will always be successful.”

Empress Hajia Critical said:

“Is like I love the lady wit black dress & more love I get fr her alwys.”

Watch the video below:

