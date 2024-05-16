A Nigerian boy who took part in the 2024 UTME rushed to Facebook to share his results after checking it

The boy scored an aggregate of 214 marks in the Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB) examination

He scored 65 in economics, 52 in UTME use of English, 47 marks in commerce, and 51 in mathematics

The JAMB result of a student who wrote the UTME in 2024 is trending online and attracting many reactions.

The boy shared his UTME scores in a Facebook group, asking people if he tried or not.

The boy shared his UTME scores online. Photo credit: Getty Images/Thomas Barwick and JAMB. Boy's photo used for illustration only.

Source: UGC

The result is attracting many reactions with some people congratulating him for scoring 214 in UTME.

The result shows that the JAMB candidate is a commercial student, and he registered for mathematics, commerce, economics and English language.

A breakdown of his UTME scores shows that he scored 65 in economics, 52 in UTME use of English, 47 marks in commerce, and 51 in mathematics.

Many people who saw his performance told him that he tried his best, and they sent him congratulatory messages in the comment section of the post.

Facebook reactions as boy shares UTME result

Afun Victor said:

"You try your best leave the rest to God to seal it."

Vera Sunday said:

"Awesome work."

Favorite Azubuike said:

"Congratulations. You've done well."

@Y'all Meet Shmurda

Please how can I check my own result?"

Smart Chris said:

"Yes of course congratulations."

Choice Happy said:

"Please, my own is not showing up till now."

Lawal Opeyemi said:

"Kudos to you guy."

Many JAMBites have since checked their results and took to social media to share their scores for people to see. While some are good, other results are not so good.

Source: Legit.ng