A young Nigerian man on TikTok has shown off his beautiful mansion, which is still under construction

In a video, he showed off the exterior of the building and congratulated himself for his effort in the building project

Social media users who watched the video congratulated him in the comments section and also wished for the same

A Nigerian man's TikTok video showing his unfinished building project has inspired many on social media.

The proud house owner took to the platform to display the exterior of his building, which is still under construction.

Young Nigerian man flaunts beautiful mansion under construction. Photo: @young.ceo30

Source: TikTok

The video showed different sides of the beautiful big house built in a spacious compound.

Some construction workers were also seen in the video carrying out tasks in the compound.

The building also had a gatehouse that was still under construction.

In the video caption, the young man, identified as @young.ceo30, expressed his gratitude to God and congratulated himself for the achievement.

He wrote,

“Forever Grateful Lord. #congratulations”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man shows off his beautiful house

Many social media users on TikTok have congratulated him as he flaunted the beautiful structure.

@tmlizz50 said:

“I will continue to congratulate others till it get to my turn. congratulations dear.”

@KEVIN BIG KONTROLLAR said:

“I just Dëy shout ha.Omoh this one na giant. congratulation.”

@Chinwebest said:

“Biggest congratulation I have seen on this app.you massive bro.”

@Sweet Guyy said:

“Congratulations. I believe that one I will buy house for my mum Inshallah.”

@Bri Blossom said:

“I PRAY MINE COME SOON.”

@HEART FULL OF WOUNDS said:

“Congratulations boss more more is coming.”

@Iamaice_ said:

“I know congratulations still plenty this year I pray am among people that will be congratulating this year.”

Source: Legit.ng