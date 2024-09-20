Big Brother Naija housemate Onyeka took her love for her co-housemate Ozee to another level as she shared a moment with him

Both of them were having a conversation and she made a request which he granted, she also asked him if he could bite his beard

Ozee was engrossed in his chat with her while she was more focused on building physical contact with him, which disturbed some fans

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season nine housemate, Onyeka Chigbo, shared how much she loved her co-housemate Ozuomba Mbadiwe, aka Ozee, as she displayed affection with him.

In a video, they were having a conversation when Onyeka said that Ozee was pushing her and she asked if she could move closer to him. He agreed as he placed his hand behind her.

Ozee spoke fondly about how cool they were and how their relationship was known to others. The reality star stared at Ozee, who has a full beard, and she requested to bite his beard.

After she bit his beard as he spoke, she asked him if he liked it, and he continued speaking about their relationship.

At this point, some fans wondered what was wrong with her and they noted that she was not drunk. Others simply said that her actions with Ozee were embarrassing.

Watch Onyeka and Ozee's video below:

Fans react to Onyeka and Ozee's video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Onyeka and Ozee's video below:

@beeg_pee:

"I am yet to understand what she was doing cox trust me she is not drunk."

@lilz_chizzy7:

"If desperado was a person."

@jovial.white:

"She's not drunk though."

@dessydarl:

"Lol, this thing she’s doing is embarrassing though."

@orevaanthonia:

"This girl is just acting, she's not drunk. She wants to be with Ozee."

@musifavour:

"Desperate girl."

@ulomaenwelum:

"No connection... The guy is seeing her as a sister, not as a friend... But sees Vicky as a lover."

Ozee blasts Onyeka over false narrative

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ozee was livid about Onyeka's description of her relationship with him in the Big Brother Naija house.

The male housemate was seen having a chat with his twin, Ocee and other guys at the gym about Onyeka.

According to him, she keeps creating false narratives about them being on a ship, which is all a lie.

