Nigerian singer and producer, Pheelz, caused a stir on social media over his different definitions of music

The Finesse crooner called music a variety of things including calling it God; this drew the attention of Nigerians

Pheelz’s tweet soon went viral and had many netizens questioning his thoughts as they dropped their two cents

Nigerian singer and producer Phillip Moses Kayode, aka Pheelz, is making headlines over his descriptions of music.

Just recently, the Finesse crooner took to his official X page to share his feelings about music and what it means to him.

According to the 30-year-old music star, music is not a grind, a hustle or a get-rich-quick scheme. He then went on to say what it is to him.

Pheelz described music as life, a feeling and a healing. However, the artist concluded his tweet by saying music is God.

In his words:

“Music is not a grind. It is not a get rich quick scheme It is not a hustle

Music is life, Music is feeling, Music is healing, Music is GOD”.

See his tweet below:

Fans react to Pheelz’s tweet

Pheelz’s different definitions for music drew the attention of Nigerians after he called it God. Netizens had questions for him. Read what some of them had to say below:

Damy_sax:

“God as how ?”

Tilashmaronii:

“lol sheybi you don buy house buy benz.. 😂.”

Slamzino_unrully:

“Music is not God.”

Gl_chuma:

“Music is all of the above he mentioned, it is just the angle you view or experience it.”

Eleniyan2k:

“You dey drop quote after you don make money!”

Mheedaylight:

“Which one is music is God again?🙂😒”

Peace.andviolence:

“You mean Music is Wizkid??”

Teslalyon:

“Yenyenyenyen. How music take be God?”

_richie_chris:

“So it's it's a get p00r thing theme? If them never kpai one motivation speaker the them no-go rest. 😐”

obong.0w0:

“*MUSIC IS NOT GOD* The closest it’s gets to is *a form of communication*.”

Tonia.gram_;

“Portable no go like hear this one sha. He just wan sing and get money and drag who wan rip am 😂.”

