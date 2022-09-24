Debbie Depp’s biography: what is known about Johnny Depp's sister?

Who is Debbie Depp? She is famous as the sister of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp. Professionally, she is a former elementary school teacher. She has lived a low-key life, unlike her celebrity siblings.

The Depps family (Debbie 2nd from right ). Photo: @depp_legend (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Debbie Depp has lived a quiet life while teaching at an elementary school. She currently lives in Kentucky, USA, and recently got public attention after appearing as a witness in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation case.

Profile summary

Full name Debbie Depp Gender Female Date of birth 10 May 1956 Age 66 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Lexington, Kentucky, USA Current residence Lexington, Kentucky, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Betty Sue Palmer Father Bob Palmer Siblings 3 Relationship status Married Partner Richard Rassel Children 1 Profession Teacher Net worth $200 thousand

Debbie Depp’s biography

She was born in Lexington, Kentucky, USA. Debbie Depp's father is Bob Palmer, while her mother is Betty Sue. After her parents divorced, her mother married John Christopher Depp, a civil engineer. Unfortunately, her mother passed away on 20 May 2016.

She was raised alongside three siblings, Danny Palmer, Christi Dembrowski, and Johnny Depp. What is her nationality? She is an American national of white ethnicity and resides in Kentucky, USA.

What is Debbie Depp's age?

Johnny Depp's sister is 66 years old as of 2022. She was born on 10 May 1956. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Why is Debbie Depp famous?

For a long time, she lived a low-key life and did not get much public attention like her other siblings, who are celebrities. However, in May 2022, she drew many people's attention after appearing among witnesses set to testify in Johnny Depp’s defamation case. Debbie was on the list of Amber Heard’s potential witnesses. As for her career, she is reportedly a former teacher at an elementary school.

What is Debbie Depp's net worth?

According to Popular Networth, Johnny Depp's sister Debbie has an alleged net worth of $200 thousand. However, the information is unreliable since its source is unverified. Her source of income is her teaching career.

What is Debbie Depp’s height?

Her height is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres. She allegedly weighs around 121 pounds (55 kilograms).

FAQs

How old is Debbie Depp? Her age is 66 years as of 2022. She was born on 10 May 1956. Who are Debbie Depp's siblings? She has three siblings, Danny Palmer, Christi Dembrowski, and Johnny, a renowned actor. What is Debbie Depp’s nationality? She is an American national of white ethnicity. Where is Debbie Depp now? She resides in Kentucky, USA, with her husband and child. What is Debbie Depp’s profession? She was a former elementary school teacher. How much is Debbie Depp worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $200 thousand. Who is Debbie Depp’s husband? She is married to Richard Rassel, and the couple has a daughter called Megan.

Debbie Depp is a former elementary school teacher best recognised as actor Johnny Depp’s sister. The Kentucky native is married to Richard Rassel, and the couple shares a daughter.

