A Nigerian student who revealed that his 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) score was nothing to write home about has cried out online.

The sad student lamented bitterly over his poor academic performance following the release of the results online.

Nigerian boy fails UTME woefully Photo credit: KOLA SULAIMON/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Student says UTME result made him ashamed

The heartbroken student identified as @SantiHari43 stated that he felt so ashamed of himself after seeing the result and would not mind going any length to get better academically.

The student who's eager to learn reached out to a viral physics teacher to be under his tutelage so he could pass his UTME next time.

This happened after the teacher shared the result of one of his students who aced the UTME exam.

He pleaded:

“Boss please I want to be your student too, my jamb scores is nothing to write home about. I feel ashamed of myself but I'm ready to learn.”

Reactions as student laments after failing UTME

Netizens on Twitter advised the young man in the comments section on what to do to pass his exams.

@InemEtuk01 reacted:

“First of all. Leave X and go back to the books. Forget there is a social media and prepare with books and tutors and you'll see your results again and be proud. Just stay focused.”

@OkeniniD said:

“Diswan don go fail jamb.”

@HarryLikeeee said:

"Nawa o. Why una dey fail too much like this."

Nigerian boy gets 121 in UTME

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man called out a young boy in his street who was always playing football instead of reading for JAMB exams.

The boy checked his result and he got an aggregate of 121 with only 9 marks in english language.

