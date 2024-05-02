One of Nigeria's fastest-rising gospel singers, Marizu Ikechi, recently shared the story of his journey from being a traditionalist to contemporary gospel music

The young minister during an interview with Legit.ng noted that his father was his greatest influence as a musician

Marizu made his debut as a gospel artist at the age of 21 and shared how his musical talents took him as far as Peru in South America

Young, fast-rising gospel Nigerian singer Marizu Ikechi is one of the new kids on the block making a statement for himself as a minister.

Marizu recently spoke with Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons about his growth as a musician and minister from a family heavily steeped in music.

Fast-rising gospel singer Marizu recently shared spoke to Legit.ng about trying to infuse Afrobeats into gospel songs. Photo credit: @marizu/@buchibwai

Source: Instagram

During the conversation, the young legacy spoke about his father's influence on his music career and what it means to come from such a background.

My biggest influence

In our chat, Marizu revealed how having Buchi Atuonwu Ikechi, the legendary gospel-reggae artist, as his father significantly affected his career choice.

He also shared that his father is his biggest influence as an artist. Marizu said:

"I started doing music officially at the age of 16. And my father was very supportive of my desire to be a musician. He practically helped me nurture my talents. He is biggest role model and influencer. He practically showed me to be a good person and trust in my skills while not forgetting the place of God in everything I do."

Working with Sinach

The young singer also spoke about working with other Nigerian gospel music ministers like Sinach, Nathaniel Bassey and Dunsin Oyekan. He shared his first experience working with Sinach at the five-days concert at the Monarch, Lekki.

He noted, saying:

"It was quite an experience, like none I have ever felt before. Working with Sinach was special."

Marizu also spoke about sharing the stage with Ada Ehi at Rock Fest and how it helped expose him to a new audience.

Hitting over 20m streams on Spotify

During the chat, the young gospel artist shared how proud he was when he found out that his songs had hit over 10m views on YouTube and 20m streams on Spotify. He also noted how his distinctive sound has helped him to achieve this.

"The first time I really took cognisance of how much my music has grown was some Peruvian gospel artists with the name Twice reached out to me for a collaboration. I worked with them to help produce their EP, Gracias A La Cruz."

He also said:

"Hitting 20m streams on Spotify without doing any major promotion works hits differently. Same as doing over 10m views on YouTube all of this just strengths my resolve to do more and that I am on the right path."

Buchi narrates his Encounter with firing squad

In other entertainment news, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Marizu's father, Buchi, shared how a deadly incident transformed his life forever.

Buchi narrated this encounter during an interview with Channels Television. He shared how he almost died in the hands of a firing squad but was saved at the last minute by God in a miraculous way.

Source: Legit.ng