Gregory Mecher’s biography: what is known about Jen Psaki’s husband?

Gregory Mecher is a Democratic political aide in the United States. He has worked for different congressmen and presidential candidates in his political career. He is also known as the husband of American political advisor and White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Neera Tanden , Jen Psaki and Greg Mecher attend the ELLE and HUGO BOSS Women in Washington Power List Dinner at The Residence of the German Ambassador in Washington, DC. Photo: Paul Morigi

Source: Getty Images

Gregory Matthew Mecher has been active in the US political arena for more than a decade. During the period, he worked for various political bigwigs such as Joe Kennedy, Steve Driehaus, and former US president Barack Obama. He has also held different positions in government.

Profile summary

Full name : Gregory Matthew Mecher

: Gregory Matthew Mecher Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 30 September 1976

: 30 September 1976 Age : 45 years old (as of April 2022)

: 45 years old (as of April 2022) Zodiac sign : Libra

: Libra Place of birth : Southern Cincinnati, Ohio, USA

: Southern Cincinnati, Ohio, USA Current residence : Washington DC, USA

: Washington DC, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’ 9”

: 5’ 9” Height in centimetres : 175

: 175 Weight in pounds : 196

: 196 Weight in kilograms : 89

: 89 Hair colour : Light brown

: Light brown Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Mother : Mary Ann Mecher

: Mary Ann Mecher Father : Michael Mecher

: Michael Mecher Relationship status : Married

: Married Partner : Jennifer Rene Psaki

: Jennifer Rene Psaki Children : 2

: 2 School : Elder High School

: Elder High School College : Northern Kentucky University

: Northern Kentucky University Profession : American politician

: American politician Net worth: $9 million

Gregory Mecher’s biography

Gregory was born on 30 September 1976 in Southern Cincinnati, Ohio, USA, to his parents, Mary Ann and Michael Mecher. His father was a mechanical engineer at HK Systems, an equipment-making company based in Hebron, Kentucky. His mother was a teacher at a grammar school known as Our Lady of Victory. Gregory grew up alongside two siblings, Daniel and David Mecher.

He went to Elder High School and later joined Northern Kentucky University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication and Television Production in 1999.

Jen Psaki’s husband received the NKU Outstanding Young Alumnus award in 2010.

What is Gregory Mecher’s age?

The American politician is 45 years old as of April 2022.

The politician poses for a photo with his wife and daughter. Photo: @jrpsaki

Source: Twitter

What does Jen Psaki’s husband do?

What is Gregory Mecher’s profession? He is a Democratic political aide. His most recent role was working as the chief of staff for Rep. Joe Kennedy III of Massachusetts between 2013 and 2021.

He started his political career when he was a student at Northern Kentucky University, where he was elected the student representative to the Board of Regents. After his graduation, he secured an internship with Kentucky Congressman Ken Lucas.

He also worked with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee as Deputy National Finance Director.

What is Gregory Mecher’s net worth?

His exact net worth is unknown, but Global Stardom estimates that the politician’s net worth is $9 million. However, the source is unverified, and therefore, the information is unreliable.

According to Federal Pay, Gregory Mecher’s salary is $144,385 since 2012.

How did Jen Psaki meet her husband?

The two met in 2006 when they worked for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. They talked over the phone, and Psaki misdirected Mecher to an event. Later, they met each other in person, and Mecher was instantly attracted to Psaki.

Who is Jen Psaki married to?

The White House press secretary Jen Psaki is married to Gregory Mecher. The two tied the knot on 8 May 2010 at Woodlawn Farm in Ridge, Maryland, USA.

How many children do Jen Psaki and Gregory Mecher have?

They have two children, a daughter called Genevieve Mecher, born in June 2015, and a son called Mathew Mecher.

The Bidens and Mecher's family pose for a picture. Photo: @Enquirer

Source: Twitter

How tall is Gregory Mecher?

Jen Psaki’s spouse stands at 5 feet and 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 196 pounds (89 kg). Furthermore, he has light brown hair and brown eyes.

Quick facts about Gregory Mecher

What is Gregory Mecher's zodiac sign? His zodiac sign is Libra. What is Gregory Mecher’s nationality? He is an American national of white ethnicity. Where does Gregory Mecher live? The politician lives in Washington DC, USA. Who is Gregory Mecher's wife? He is married to Jen Psaki, The White House press secretary. Does Gregory Mecher have children? Yes, he has two kids, a son and a daughter. When was Jen Psaki and Gregory Mecher's wedding? They got married on 8 May 2010.

Gregory Mecher is a famous personality in US politics. He has worked as an adviser to different high-profile Democrat politicians throughout his career. He is also famously known as Jen Psaki’s husband.

