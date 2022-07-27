BBNaija Cyph’s biography: age, state of origin, socials

Cyph is a software developer, electrical engineer, graphic designer and TV personality from Nigeria. He rose to fame in July 2022, when he was announced as a contestant in the reality TV show Big Brother Naija season 7 (Level Up).

Cyph was the fifth housemate who made it onto the BBNaija reality show. His participation in the show has significantly boosted his social media popularity.

Profile summary

Real name Bright Hidi Nwekete Nickname Cyph Gender Male Date of birth 19 June 1995 Age 27 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Nigeria State of origin Imo State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Tribe Igbo Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single High school St Paul's International Boys Secondary School, Marist Comprehensive Academy University Madonna University Profession Brand designer, software developer, electrical engineer, TV personality

BBNaija Cyph's biography

The BBNaija contestant was born in Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria. His real name is Bright Hidi Nwekete. He is a Nigerian citizen raised in a Christian family. Before he joined the reality show, he was residing in Abuja, Nigeria.

Education

Cyph attended St Paul's International Boy Secondary School in Owerri before transferring to Marist Comprehensive Academy. He later joined Madonna University, Enugu State and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Electronics and Communications Engineering in 2018.

How old is Cyph from BBNaija?

The Nigerian designer is 27 years old as of 2022. He was born on 19 June 1995. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

Career

After graduating, the BBNaija housemate went for an internship at NTA Headquarters in Abuja, where he worked as a broadcast engineer. He later worked as a visual communicator for companies like Chawfest and NGAGE Media Global in Abuja.

In March 2020, he worked for Brandz Digital as a UI/UX designer & developer. Additionally, he works as a creative designer for Dyme Agency, a company based in Austin, Texas, United States. According to his Instagram profile, he is a lead UI/UX designer at Disenvi.

The Nigerian designer came into the limelight following his appearance on the Big Brother Naija season 7 (Level Up), which premiered on 23 July 2022. He looks forward to being in the show until the end and winning the grand prize of N100 million.

Cyph's social media presence

The BBNaija's Level Up contestant is active on various social media platforms with a gradually increasing number of followers. He shares his pictures and BBNaija season 7 updates on his social pages. Here are his social media handles:

Fast facts about Cyph

Who is Cyph? He is a software developer, brand designer, electrical engineer and TV personality. What is Cyph's real name? The BBNaija's Level Up contestant was born Bright Hidi Nwekete. What is Cyph's age? He is 27 years old as of 2022. What is Cyph's state of origin? He hails from Imo State, Nigeria. What is Cyph's nationality? He is a Nigerian citizen. Where does Cyph live? He resides in Lagos, Nigeria. Who is Cyph's girlfriend? He is not dating anyone at the moment.

Cyph is a graphic designer, software developer, electrical engineer, and TV personality. He rose to fame in July 2022 following his entrance to the Big Brother Naija season 7 (Level Up). He is a lead UI/UX designer at Disenvi.

