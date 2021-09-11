The story of Kathie Lee Gifford’s boyfriend: who is Randy Cronk?

While many people know about Kathie Lee Gifford's contributions to the media industry, few are aware of her current boyfriend, Randy Cronk. Lee and Randy have been seen together for quite some time, and their chemistry is undeniable. Who is Kathie Lee Gifford's boyfriend?

Randy poses for a photo next to a water fall. Photo: @Randy Cronk

Source: Facebook

Kathryn Lee Gifford is a well-known figure in the entertainment world. She is a television host, singer, composer, actress, and author from the United States. She is best known for co-hosting Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee alongside Regis Philbin for 15 years, from 1985 to 2000. Has Kathie Lee Gifford found love again? Yes, she has. She is currently in a relationship. Find out all you need to know about her new partner here.

Kathie Lee Gifford’s boyfriend's profile summary

Full name: Randall Cronk

Randall Cronk Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 1963

1963 Age: 58 years (as of 2021)

58 years (as of 2021) Place of birth: Spring Hill, Tennessee

Spring Hill, Tennessee Current residence: Franklin, Tennessee

Franklin, Tennessee Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'10"

5'10" Height in centimeters: 177

177 Weight in pounds: 176

176 Weight in kilograms: 80

80 Hair colour: Grey

Grey Eye colour: Blue

Blue Relationship status: Dating

Dating Partner: Kathie Lee Gifford

Kathie Lee Gifford Children: 2

2 College: University of Southern Mississippi

University of Southern Mississippi Profession: Insurance agent

Who is Kathie Lee Gifford's current partner?

Is Kathie Lee in a relationship? Yes, she is. Her current boyfriend is Randy Cronk. They have been dating since 2019.

Ever since she lost her husband in 2015, Kathie has tried to remain focused on raising her kids and concentrating on her career. However, the actress found love again. In an interview on the Today show, she stated that,

"I've just found somebody that is so much fun to be with. He is challenging to me. He is the smartest person I've ever met, but he is funny."

Who is Randy Cronk?

Randy in blue jean shorts and a white T-shirt. Photo: @Randy Cronk

Source: Facebook

Who is Kathie Lee Gifford dating? His name is Randy Cronk. Randy was born in 1963 in Spring Hill, Tennessee. Details about his childhood background are not available.

Education and career

He earned a bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1986.

He is now the president of RMC Insurance Group, LLC, a Nationwide life insurance company and actuarial consulting firm.

Randy Cronk's previous relationship

Before meeting Kathie, Randy was previously married. He has two children: one daughter and a son with his ex-wife.

Randy Cronk's body measurements

Kathie Lee Gifford's partner's height is 5 feet 10 inches (177 cm), and he weighs 176 pounds (80 kgs). He has grey hair and blue eyes.

Kathie Lee Gifford's previous relationships

Kathie was previously married to Paul Johnson, who worked as a publisher, producer, and composer. They, however, divorced in 1982. She later married Frank Gifford on 18th October 1986. Kathie Lee Gifford's relationship with Frank lasted for nearly three decades.

They have two children named Cody Newton Gifford, born on 22nd March 1990, and Cassidy Erin Gifford, born on 1993, 2nd August. Unfortunately, Frank passed away at the age of 85 in 2015.

Kathie Lee with friends at Arrington farm. Photo: @kathielgifford

Source: Instagram

Kathie Lee Gifford's boyfriend is a very private person. Apart from the fact that he is dating a famous former television host, singer, and author, not much is known about him.

