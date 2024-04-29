Singer, Teniola is not pleased with the silence amongst females in the Nigerian entertainment industry

The controversial artist made her displeasure known via her Instagram live video held on Monday, April 29, 2024

In this vain, she has revealed her intention to jump into an unwarranted beef with her senior colleague, Tiwa Savage

The last 24 hours have witnessed beefs spring up in different corners of the Nigerian music industry. Afrobeats artists like Wizkid woke up and chose violence. Rema and Davido seem to have a thing or two to get off their chests as well.

Following the brouhaha, Teni went live on Instagram and called her female counterparts boring. She said she is on the hunt for female artists to square up with and that singer, Tiwa Savage might be her first.

"Teni Ogbadun Rara": Teni Reveals Intention To Stir Up Beef With Tiwa Savage Credit; @Tiwasavage, @tenientertainer

She also added that things need to be spiced up by constant beef and raucous, and there's been peace between the females for far too long.

Watch her love video here:

Netizens react to Teni's live video

The hilarious video is cracking up the majority of internet users, who dropped a series of comments. See some of their comments below:

@akorede_1478

"Week wey go sweet nah Monday we go know."

@shugaboi_henry

"Wahala sometimes I feel this beef is orchestrated by both persons to keep the names floating(my imaginary thoughts tho)."

@sena_seedy

"Na cruise abeg !!! We wey watch the live sabi sey na cruise."

@ebonyqueen435

"Honestly that the females suppose they do all this things the male artist Dey do , but they’re bigger people."

@seunfunmi_johnson

"No problem, sebi your sister naa one of una, start from there! Charity begins at home. Once you don beat your sis Nini, then move to the next."

@iris_amoretlyra

"Tems wey dey her dey go,day create international hits,dey mind her business,go come dey do beef with una ? If una day create hits n not miss,una no go get time beef."

@tighney

"Go fight your sister nah."

Davido shuts down MSG with Teni

It will be recalled that Legit.ng reported that international Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, widely known as Davido shut down Madison Square Garden on April 17, 2024.

The historical performance recalled artists like with artists like Tenim Stone Bwoy, Fave, Zlatan dishing out premium entertainment to the concert-goers.

