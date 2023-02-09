Verity Bowditch's biography: age, parents, boyfriend, net worth

Verity Bowditch is a British reality TV star, model, fitness coach, entrepreneur, and social media influencer. She gained initial fame on Instagram by sharing her modelling shots and working with reputable brands. Her fame peaked when she was featured in the TV shows Made in Chelsea and Made in Chelsea: Buenos Aries.

Verity Bowditch has a prosperous career in the entertainment industry and business world. The reality TV star is also an ambassador of Compassion in World Farming, a campaigning and lobbying animal welfare organisation.

Full name Verity Bowditch Gender Female Date of birth 21 September 1995 Age 27 years old (as of February 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Owermoigne, England, United Kingdom Current residence London, England, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Denise Bowditch Relationship status Single School Parkstone Grammar School College The University of North Carolina, King's College London Profession Entrepreneur, model, reality TV star, social media influencer, fitness coach Net worth $1 million - $5 million Instagram @veritybowditch

Verity Bowditch’s biography

The reality TV star was born in Owermoigne, England, United Kingdom and was raised by her mother, Denise Bowditch. She is a British national of white ethnicity and currently resides in London, England, UK.

As for her education, she took her high school studies at Parkstone Grammar School between 2007 and 2013. She later pursued a bachelor’s degree in biomedical sciences at the University of North Carolina and King’s College London.

What is Verity Bowditch’s age?

The fitness coach is 27 years old as of February 2023. She was born on 21 September 1995. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

What does Verity Bowditch do for a job?

Verity is an entertainer, entrepreneur, and fitness trainer. She gained initial fame as an Instagram model sharing her lifestyle pictures and videos with her audience and promoting multiple brands such as Battersea Power Station, La Semaine Paris, and Bolt UK. She is now an established social media influencer boasting more than 160 thousand followers on Instagram as of writing and is managed by Match Stick Group.

She is an entrepreneur and co-owns Clean Kitchen Club, a UK-based vegan restaurant, with former YouTuber Mikey Pearce. Verity is also a pilates coach and offers private online training sessions.

Her fame peaked when she appeared as herself in the TV series Made in Chelsea and Made in Chelsea: Buenos Aires.

How much is Verity from Made in Chelsea worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $5 million. She has multiple professions that form different income streams contributing to her net worth.

Does Verity Bowditch have a boyfriend?

The Instagram celebrity is seemingly not in a relationship with anyone. She was recently rumoured to be in love with dancer Giovanni Pernice, but through an Instagram story, the dancer dispelled the speculations.

She has previously been in a few relationships with famous personalities such as James Taylor, Tristan Phipps, and Charlie Frederick.

How tall is Verity Bowditch?

The celebrity model is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 128 pounds (58 kilograms).

Fast facts about Verity Bowditch

When is Verity Bowditch’s birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 21 September annually and was born in 1995. How old is Verity Bowditch? Her age is 27 years as of February 2023. Who are Verity Bowditch’s parents? She was raised by her mother, Denise Bowditch. What is Verity Bowditch’s profession? She is an entrepreneur, fitness coach, model, social media influencer, and reality TV star. Why is Verity not filming Made In Chelsea? She opted out of the TV series due to her increased commitment to her business Clean Kitchen Club which was just beginning and required much of her attention. What is Verity Bowditch’s net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $5 million. Who is Verity from Made in Chelsea dating? She is supposedly single.

Verity Bowditch thrives in multiple careers as a model, social media influencer and reality TV star recognised for her role in Made in Chelsea. She is a fitness coach and entrepreneur co-owning a restaurant. She currently resides in London, England, UK.

