Does Brett Eldredge have a wife? A look at his relationships

Brett Eldredge is an American country music singer, songwriter and record producer, signed to Warner Music Group Nashville. The singer has seven albums, and some of his popular tracks include Wanna Be That Song, The Long Way, and Beat of the Music. Besides his successful life, does Brett Eldredge have a wife?

Brett Eldredge performs at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Mickey Bernal

Source: Getty Images

Brett Eldredge is a popular American country singer and songwriter who has captured the hearts of many with his soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics. As a charismatic performer, his personal life has always been a topic of interest among fans. Take a closer look at his romantic relationships.

Profile summary

Real name Brett Ryan Eldredge Gender Male Date of birth 23 March 1986 Age 37 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Paris, Illinois, United States Current residence Nashville, Tennessee Nationality American Ethnicity British-German-Swedish-Dutch Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'4" Height in centimetres 194 Weight in pounds 209 Weight in kilograms 95 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Robin Beth Father Christopher "Chris" Eldredge Siblings 1 Relationship status Single University Elmhurst College Profession Singer-songwriter, record producer Net worth $5 million Instagram @bretteldredge Twitter @bretteldredge Facebook Brett Eldredge YouTube Brett Eldredge

Does Brett Eldredge have a wife?

Over the years, Brett has been linked with several high-profile women, which has fueled speculation about his relationship status. Below is a look at some of them.

Rachel Hilbert

Model Rachel Hilbert attends the North American premiere of "The Retaliators" at the 21st Annual ScreamFest horror film festival opening night at TCL Chinese Theatre. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Eldredge, who prefers to keep his dating life private, dated Victoria's Secret model Rachel Hilbert, who starred in the music video for his song Lose My Mind.

Even though their connection began as entirely professional, it evolved into a romantic one over time. Eldredge and Hilbert's relationship was public, and they appeared together a few times.

Sadie Robertson

Actress Sadie Robertson visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

One of the most talked-about relationships involving Brett Eldredge was his rumoured romance with Sadie Robertson. She is an American Christian speaker, actress, businesswoman, podcaster, and author who gained fame through the reality TV show Duck Dynasty.

Brett Eldredge and Sadie Robertson were frequently spotted together and shared sweet moments on social media. However, neither of them confirmed their relationship, leaving fans to speculate about the nature of their connection.

Kelly Clarkson

Brett Eldredge and Kelly Clarkson on stage performing. Photo: Trae Patton

Source: Getty Images

Another woman associated with Brett Eldredge is the talented singer and TV personality Kelly Clarkson. The dating rumours started when Brett Eldredge and Kelly Clarkson collaborated on a duet called Under the Mistletoe for Clarkson's Christmas album.

Their undeniable chemistry during live performances led to speculation that they might have had more than a professional relationship.

The singer revealed in an exclusive interview that he had been a fan of Clarkson since her success on American Idol and respected her.

He stated that Clarkson contacted him about collaborating and that he enjoyed singing with her. He also addressed dating rumours, saying,

Yeah, those always come. It's crazy, but it's just people I love to make music with.

Is Brett Eldredge in a relationship?

Eldredge admitted he was still unmarried and looking for "The One." The singer expressed hope that he will find his significant other soon and cannot wait to spend his life with her. He stated,

I love my family and everything, [but] I don't have the person I [will] share my life with, exactly.

Is Brett Eldredge single? Yes, he is single. He admitted to being open to love and expressed hope that he was coming closer to finding his soulmate.

Does Brett Eldredge have a wife?

The singer has never been married. While he has previously been associated with several women, there is no substantial evidence or public confirmation of who Brett Eldredge's wife could be.

FAQs

Who is Brett Eldredge? He is an American country music singer, songwriter and record producer. Who are Brett Eldredge's family? The singer was born to Robin Beth and Christopher "Chris" Eldredge. He has an older brother, Brice. How old is Brett Eldredge? As of 2023, he is 37 years old. He was born on 23 March 1986 in Paris, Illinois, United States. How many studio albums has Brett Eldredge released? He has released seven studio albums. They include Bring You Back, Illinois, Glow, Brett Eldredge, Sunday Drive, Mr Christmas and Songs About You. Is Brett Eldredge married? No, he is not married. As of the most recent information, he is single and has not tied the knot. Who is Brett Eldredge's girlfriend? The American singer is currently single. He was, however, rumoured to have dated Rachel Hilbert, Sadie Robertson, and Kelly Clarkson. What is Brett Eldredge's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Brett's net worth is around $5 million.

Does Brett Eldredge have a wife? Despite the speculations surrounding his love life, the country singer is unmarried and single. While he has been linked to notable women such as Rachel Hilbert, Sadie Robertson and Kelly Clarkson, he has not publicly confirmed any romantic connections with them.

