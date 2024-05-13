The bullied girl Namtira Bwala has dragged her school, Lead British International School, Abuja, to court over the viral incident.

The 16-year-old's family is demanding N500 million for damages and a public apology from the Abuja school

In a chat with Legit.ng, activist and legal practitioner Comrade Deji Adeyanju, one of the partners handling Namtira's case, shed light on why she is suing her school

Legit.ng has confirmed that Namtira Bwala, the young girl bullied by her classmates weeks ago, has sued her school, Lead British International School, Abuja.

The lawsuit, filed at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory under case number FCT/HC/CV/2341/24: MISS NAMTIRA BWALA v LEAD BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL LTD, sought damages from the Abuja school for its alleged failure to provide a safe and conducive learning environment for the plaintiff, Punch reported.

Namtira Bwala is demanding N500 million for damages.

Namtira is demanding N500 million for damages and a public apology from the school.

Weeks ago, videos emerged on social media showing Namtira being bullied by a girl, Maryam and her goons on the school premises.

The incident sparked outrage as people demanded justice for the bully. The school consequently shut down, and Namtira threatened a lawsuit over the incident.

Why Namtira is suing her school

When contacted to ascertain why Namtira was suing Lead British International School, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, who took up the case, confirmed the development, saying the school did not show any sign of remorse.

He made available a document titled "RE: THE CASE OF ASSAULT AND BULLYING METED TO NAMTIRA BWALA - LETTER OF NOTIFICATION TO RETURN TO SCHOOL" in which the school tacitly blamed Namtira for the incident and didn't clearly state any action taken against the bullies. Comrade Deji told Legit.ng's Victor Duru said:

"It is true that we are handling the matter. This is why the client is suing because the school did not show any sign of remorse. The school as contained in this letter addressed to the parent was blaming the victim. Matter now in court, therefore, we can no longer comment. Most obliged sir."

Attached is a document sent to Namtira's parents in which Lead British International School tacitly blamed her for the incident.

Namtira Bwala's dad makes two demands

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Namtira Bwala's dad had made two demands to her school.

Speaking before the Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohaneye, Namtira's dad made two demands. He said his daughter can't remain in the same class with her bullies. In his words:

"I gave them 48 hours to take decisive action against the perpetrators of this act. That is the first one. Secondly, my daughter will not be in the same school and the same class with these children."

