Who is Justin Herbert’s girlfriend? Meet Taylor Bisciotti

Taylor Bisciotti is a sports journalist and reporter from the United States of America. She is a reporter and host for the NFL Network. She became famous for being Justin Herbert’s girlfriend. Justin is an American footballer who plays for the Los Angeles Chargers of the National Football League (NFL).

Taylor Bisciotti is best known as the girlfriend of the American football quarterback Justin Herbert. She is a professional journalist and has worked for numerous media networks, including ESPN and NFL Network. She currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Profile summary

Full name Taylor Bisciotti Gender Female Date of birth 5 October 1991 Age 31 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 134 Weight in kilograms 61 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Light green Mother Trudie Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Justin Herbert University University of Georgia Profession Sports journalist Instagram @taylorbisciotti

Taylor Bisciotti’s biography

The sports journalist was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America but currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA. She is an American national of white ethnicity. She grew up alongside her brother Kyle and three elder cousins, Jason, Jack, and Michael. She is Steve Bisciotti's niece, the primary owner of the Baltimore Ravens.

After completing her high school education, she attended the University of Georgia, where she graduated with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and Business Marketing.

How old is Taylor Bisciotti?

The American sports anchor and reporter is 31 years old as of 2023. When was Taylor Bisciotti born? She was born on 5 October 1991. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

Career

Taylor Bisciotti is a sports journalist and reporter. Soon after his graduation, she began working as an intern at WUSA9 in Washington, D.C. She later worked as a sideline reporter for the SEC Network and ESPN, covering college sports in the South-eastern Convention.

She currently works as sports host and reporter at the National Football League Network, where she covers sports for NFL Network on various platforms. She hosts an NFL podcast called Let's Catch Up alongside Sam Betesh.

Taylor Bisciotti and Justin Herbert’s relationship

Taylor and Justin have reportedly been dating for a while now. The pair has been spotted multiple times in public places but has never confirmed any information concerning their relationship.

Justin Herbert is an American professional footballer playing for the Los Angeles Chargers of the National Football League (NFL). He previously played college football at Oregon, where he won the 2019 Pac-12 Championship and was crowned the MVP of the 2020 Rose Bowl.

Fast facts about Taylor Bisciotti

Who is Taylor Bisciotti? She is an American sports anchor and correspondent currently working for the National Football League Network. Where is Taylor Bisciotti from? She was born in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America. What is Taylor Bisciotti’s age? She is 31 years old as of 2023. She was born on 5 October 1991. Where did Taylor Bisciotti go to college? She attended the University of Georgia. Who is Justin Herbert dating? The American football player is reportedly dating Taylor Bisciotti. Is Justin Herbert married? No, he is not married. What is Taylor Bisciotti’s height? She is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall.

Taylor Bisciotti is a professional sports reporter and anchor who works for the NFL Network. She is also widely recognised as Justin Herbert’s girlfriend. Taylor currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA.

