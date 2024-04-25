The French giant Paris Saint-German has agreed to N138 billion to recruit the service of the Nigerian international, Victo Osimhen

The Ligue 1 leader are ready to invest the staggering amount as their talisman Kylian Mbappe decided he is no longer continue with the French outfit

Osimhen has been touted by many to join different European giant, with rumor linking him to Chelsea, Real Madrid, among others

The French Ligue 1 leaders, Paris Saint-Germain, have agreed to make a significant financial investment to acquire Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen from Napoli.

Osimhen, known for his prolific goal-scoring, has attracted interest from several top European teams following his impressive performance with the Italian club, which recently won the Scudetto after many years.

Osimhen would have spent four years in Italy, should the deal go through. Images: Napoli

Source: Instagram

PSG is looking to replace Kylian Mbappe, who is set to move to Real Madrid, and has informed the team leaders of his decision to join the Spanish club.

If the deal goes through, Osimhen will make a sensational return to France Ligue 1, the competition that initially brought him to the attention of European football, to form a striking partnership with former Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele.

According to reports from Italian daily newspaper Il Mattino, cited by Metro UK, Osimhen is close to joining PSG from Napoli.

The Nation reported that mong the disappointed suitors, Chelsea stands out, as they have long pursued the services of the African forward without success.

Osimhen cryptic farewell

Osimhen seems to have made up his mind as he sends some cryptic messages of goodbye to the fans and teammates

He said:

"For me it’s a fantastic feeling, in some clubs it’s the history that creates the identity, in Naples it’s the fans who make the team what it is. The way they support the team and each player is truly incredible,” Osimhen said this week.

He further stated that he now understands why players shed tears when it is time for them to leave their clubs after they have grown bond with home fans.

He said:

“Sometimes I understand why some legends of the past cried when they left Naples, because it is an extraordinary emotion to play in the stadium and hear your name shouted from the first minute to the 90th , supporting the team and cheering.”

Source: Legit.ng