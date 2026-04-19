Ademola Lookman scored a crucial equaliser before being substituted in the Copa del Rey final

Atletico Madrid lost 4-3 on penalties to Real Sociedad after a 2-2 draw in regulation time

Fans openly criticised Diego Simeone’s decision to take off Lookman in the crucial final

Atletico Madrid’s painful Copa del Rey final defeat to Real Sociedad has sparked a wave of reactions from supporters, with many directing their frustration at manager Diego Simeone over one key decision.

Ademola Lookman, who has been one of the club’s standout performers in recent months, was substituted just after the hour mark despite scoring and posing a constant threat in attack.

Atletico Madrid fans have criticised Diego Simeone for subbing off Ademola Lookman in the Copa del Rey final. Photo by Fran Santiago

Source: Getty Images

The decision has since become the talking point among fans following the 4-3 penalty shootout loss.

Lookman delivers again on the big stage

Atletico Madrid endured a nightmare start to the final, conceding just 14 seconds into the match as Ander Barrenetxea stunned the team with an early opener, The Guardian reports.

However, Lookman once again proved his importance on the big stage as the Nigerian forward responded in the 18th minute with a composed finish to bring Atletico level, continuing his impressive run of form since arriving during the winter transfer window.

Real Sociedad regained the lead before halftime through Mikel Oyarzabal, who calmly converted from the penalty spot after Juan Musso fouled Gonçalo Guedes.

Despite the setback, Atletico remained in the contest, with Lookman leading the attacking charge and troubling defenders with his movement and direct play.

Lookman’s substitution sparks fan backlash

The turning point in the Copa del Rey final came shortly after the hour mark when Lookman was substituted, a decision that left many supporters stunned.

Ademola Lookman was substituted in the 61st minute in Atletico Madrid's defeat in the Copa del Rey final against Real Sociedad. Photo by Fran Santiago

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC Sport, Atletico struggled to create clear chances immediately after his exit, only finding a breakthrough in the 83rd minute through Julian Alvarez, who forced the match into extra time.

Following the defeat, fans took to social media to question the timing and reasoning behind the substitution.

Atletista GG 1903 tweeted:

“One thing to reproach Simeone for: why does Lookman absolutely always come on at the 60'?

“A guy with flair, with 1v1s and above all with GOALS in a final should play ALWAYS and even more so when he's not out of tune

“For me, a GRAVE error to take off the Nigerian (again).”

GolDePubill reacted;

“When he took him out of the game, I couldn't stop wondering why? Seriously… why???????”

GolDeGriezmann posted:

“And being a Nigerian who can quite comfortably play the full 90 minutes in every match, because if he were a 35-year-old Irishman I'd buy it, but that's not the case.”

While many fans criticised the decision, others offered a more balanced perspective on the overall performance.

FectumF reacted:

“I don't think that change is relevant.. today's final was played with 2 fewer players (Juliano and Ruggeri) for half the match. They weren't only absent throughout the entire first half, but they were also gifted a goal.”

Antonio posted:

“Lookman was definitely playing well. I’m not sure why he was subbed off.”

Xzenluy reacted:

“I'll never understand why he takes off Lookman before Giuliano in these kinds of matches where you need a goal. I get it if you're pinned back, but it's infuriating: Lookman is way more decisive and Giuliano hardly ever has a moment of brilliance to change the game.”

In the end, Atletico Madrid fell short in the penalty shootout, ending their hopes of lifting the Copa del Rey for the first time in 13 years.

Simeone explains reason for Lookman’s substitution

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Diego Simeone has opened up on why he substituted Ademola Lookman early in the second half of the Copa del Rey final.

The manager tried to explain why he substituted the Super Eagles forward, describing it as how he understood it.

Source: Legit.ng