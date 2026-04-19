England international Cole Palmer has addressed speculation linking him with Manchester United during the summer window

The 23-year-old inspired Chelsea to win the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, scoring a brace against PSG in their 3-0 win

The attacking midfielder has given assurance to the management of the Blues ahead of next season

England international Cole Palmer has denied news linking him to Manchester United at the end of the summer.

The 23-year-old is in his third season at Stamford Bridge after completing a £40 million switch from Manchester City in 2023.

There are multiple reports that the midfielder is frustrated at Stamford Bridge and is open to a summer move to Old Trafford.

Chelsea star Cole Palmer denies link to Manchester United ahead of next season's Premier League. Photo by: Izzy Poles - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

The former England U16 player has debunked the claim, insisting that he is loyal to Chelsea.

Manchester is my home - Palmer

Chelsea star Cole Palmer has revealed that his family still lives in Manchester, which is the main reason for his visits to the city.

The 23-year-old admitted that he does not miss Manchester and feels no emotional attachment when returning to see his family.

Speaking with The Guardian, Palmer also reaffirmed his full commitment to Chelsea despite their recent struggles in the Premier League.

He insisted that the Blues remain in a strong position to qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League. He said:

“Everyone just talks. When I see it, I just laugh. Obviously Manchester is my home—my family are there—but I don’t miss it. Maybe I would if I stayed away for a long time, but when I go back, I feel like there’s nothing there for me anymore.

"I’ve got no plans to move from Chelsea. We’ve still got a lot to play for. We’re in an FA Cup semi-final and if we finish in a Champions League spot, it puts us in a strong position to bring in the players we need."

The attacking midfielder said there are discussions among the board member of the club to strengthen the side for their European competitions.

Chelsea star Cole Palmer fails to score against Manchester United in the Premier League. Photo by: James Gill - Danehouse.

Source: Getty Images

Palmer expressed optimism in Chelsea's chances of competing at the highest level next season, per The Mirror. He said:

“We’ve talked a lot about what we need, the players we should sign, and how things should improve. He wouldn’t commit if he didn’t believe in the plan.

“We want to win now, and if we recruit well this summer, we can challenge for serious trophies next season. I don’t think we’re far off.

“It’s tough without a proper pre-season, you don’t get much time to train, you’re just playing games. But the manager is very good, and with time to implement his ideas, he can take us to another level.”

Rosenior reacts to loss vs Manchester United

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior admitted that the result against Manchester United is difficult to take.

The former Strasbourg manager explained that the players failed to take advantage of their chances.

Source: Legit.ng