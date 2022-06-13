Indy Blue’s biography: age, birthday, partner, net worth, career

Who is Indy Blue and why is she famous? She is a videographer, blogger and social media influencer from the United States. She is well-known for the entertaining travel vlogs she posts on her social media pages. She is also known for her clothing brand, Lonely Ghost.

Photo: @indyblue_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

In the age when regular text blogs seem to belong in the past, Indy Blue has managed to keep the art alive. Since 2013, she has been documenting her life and experiences, and her audience jut keeps getting bigger.

Profile summary

Real name India Blue Severe Nickname Indy Blue Gender Female Date of birth 18 June 1997 Age 25 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Lindon, Utah, United States Current residence Utah, US Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Relationship status Engaged Fiance Jackson Dunford Children 1 High school Lincoln High School Profession Blogger, videographer, social media influencer Net worth $500,000

Indy Blue's biography

The social media star was born as India Blue Severe in Lindon, Utah, the United States. Her father is a businessman. The American blogger grew up Mormon, although she later left the Mormon church. She attended Lincoln High School, where she graduated from in 2015.

How old is Indy Blue?

Indy Blue's age is 25 years old as of 2022. She was born on 18 June 1997. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Career

Indy Blue is a videographer, blogger and social media influencer. She started her social media journey after completing high school. The blogger is passionate about video editing and writing. She has a self-titled website where she writes about her personal experiences.

The social media sensation is a nomadic traveller. Her first trip was in April 2015 to Thailand, and she made her solo trip to Hawaii at the age of 19 years. Since then, she has travelled to many countries, and within five years, she had visited 30 countries.

Indy is a social media star. She launched her YouTube channel on 17 February 2011. She currently has 133 thousand subscribers. She mainly uploads her travelling vlogs.

She is also on Instagram and regularly shares her fashion and lifestyle photos. She also features her partner and son. At the time of writing, the account has 378 thousand followers.

How does Indy Blue afford to travel?

The American blogger runs a videography business where she films and photographs weddings and other events. In addition, she and her friend Bronson own a clothing brand, Lonely Ghost. They opened their first pop-up store in 2020. The brand presents several clothing items with sayings created by Indy.

What is Indy Blue's net worth?

According to World Celebs, her net worth is estimated to be $500,000. However, this information is unverified.

Who is Indy Blue's husband?

The American YouTuber is in a relationship with Jackson Dunford. They started dating in high school, though it has been an on-and-off relationship.

When did Indy Blue get married? The social media is not yet married but engaged to Dunford. They have been living together since June 2019. In August 2021, Jackson proposed to her. The two share a son named Seven Dunford, born on 19 January 2020.

Fast facts about Indy Blue

Who is Indy Blue? She is an American blogger, videographer and social media influencer. When is Indy Blue's birthday? She marks her birthday on 18 June. What is Indy Blue's real name? Her real name is India Blue Severe. Who is Indy Blue's boyfriend? His name is Jackson Dunford. Where does Indy Blue live? She is currently living in Utah, United States. Why did Indy Blue name her baby Seven? She named her after the years she had spent in her on and off relationship with her boyfriend, Jackson.

Indy Blue is an American blogger, traveller, videographer and social media influencer. She is also the founder of her self-titled website. Aside from her career, she is a mother of one.

