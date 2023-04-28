Who is Maluma’s girlfriend? Get to know more about Susana Gómez

Maluma's girlfriend, Susana Gómez, is a Colombian architect and businesswoman. She became prominent after being romantically involved with Maluma, a Colombian singer, actor and songwriter. Gómez owns Ese+Ese interior design, a company in Medellin, Colombia.

Susana Gomez and Maluma are seen during the South Beach Wine and Food Festival Grand Tasting on February 26, 2023, in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Maluma and his girlfriend have been together since 2020. The businesswoman resides in Medellin, Colombia. During her free time, Maluma’s girlfriend likes to indulge in ice skating and horse riding.

Profile summary

Full name Susana Gomez Gender Female Date of birth Unknown Place of birth Medellin, Colombia, South America Current residence Argentina, South America Nationality Colombian Ethnicity Hispanic Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’4’’ Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Body measurements in inches 36-24-36 Body measurements in centimetres 91-61-91 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status In a relationship Boyfriend Juan Luis Londoño Arias (Maluma) Profession Architect, businesswoman Net worth $250k–$500k

Susana Gomez’s bio

The Colombian businesswoman hails from Medellin, Colombia. What is Susana Gomez’s age? Although she has never disclosed her precise date of birth, it is speculated that she is between the age of 26 and 29 as of 2023.

What does Maluma’s girlfriend do?

She is an architect and businesswoman. The Colombian-born architect runs and manages an interior decoration firm called Ese+Ese in her city. There, she specializes in colour lighting, blonde works and natural textiles.

What is Susana Gomez’s net worth?

The Colombian architect’s alleged net worth ranges between $250K to $500K. Her primary source of income is her decoration firm and other entrepreneurial pursuits.

Who is Maluma dating?

Does Maluma have a girlfriend? The Colombian-born singer is romantically linked to Susana Gomez. How did Maluma meet Susana Gomez? It’s unclear how the duo met, but was first spotted together in August 2020 in Miami with Maluma’s dog.

In August 2021, the singer posted a blurred picture on Instagram that shows him embracing a mystery woman by a Christmas tree, whom fans speculated was Susana Gomez. To clarify their relationship, the duo kissed on stage during Maluma’s performance of Junio at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in September 2022.

Susana Gomez and Maluma were also recently spotted hugging, kissing, and cuddling at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival Grand Tasting on 26 February 2023.

Is Maluma and Susana still together?

Yes, the duo is still together. In January 2023, Maluma playfully made a faux proposal at his birthday celebration. At the birthday party, the singer feigns placing a , looks at Ivana with a wink, and then gives the ring to his friend while laughing it off.

Who did Maluma date before Susana?

Although the Colombian-born singer has dated multiple women, he prefers to keep a low profile regarding his relationships. His fans speculated that he was in a relationship with singer Larissa de Macedo Machado, famous as Anitta. The duo were good friends, as it transpired, and the allegations were only baseless rumours. Other women he was been romantically involved with are:

Natalia Barulich (2017)

In 2017, Maluma hooked up with a Cuban-Croatian model, Natalia Barulich, on the Felices Los 4 music video set. Speaking with People in January 2018, Maluma confirmed that he had a thing with Natalia saying,

I'm dating her. She is a very special girl, very pretty. We love each other very much. We are starting a relationship. I've always said that my private life is private, but like the saying goes: 'You can't cover the sun with one finger.'

Nonetheless, the duo was in a romantic relationship for two years before ultimately deciding to end things in October 2019. Natalia cited that the relationship was toxic.

Winnie Harlow (2019)

After breaking up with Natalia, Maluma was rumoured to be in a relationship with the renowned model Winnie Harlow in 2019. The duo was spotted on a dinner date in October 2019. However, Maluma clarified that they were just good friends and not romantically involved.

FAQs

Who is Susana Gomez? She is an architect and businesswoman from Medellin, Colombia. Is Maluma in a relationship? The Colombian-born singer has been in a relationship with Susana Gomez since 2020. Is Maluma and Susana still together? Yes, the pair is still together and has been occasionally spotted hanging out together in public. How did Maluma meet Susana Gomez? It’s unclear how the duo met, but they were first spotted together on August 2020 in Miami, Florida. What is Susana Gomez’s net worth? Her alleged net worth ranges between $250k–$500k. Is Susana Gomez on Instagram? She is active on Instagram.

Maluma’s girlfriend, Susana Gomez, is a renowned architect and businesswoman from Medellin, Colombia. She came into the limelight as the girlfriend of the Colombian-born singer. She runs and manages an interior decoration firm called Ese+Ese.

