Who is Lincoln Riley’s wife? Get to know Caitlin Buckley

Caitlin Buckley is a former soccer player who played for Texas Tech, Texas Tech University team. She is famous as Lincoln Riley’s wife. Her husband is an American college football coach and former quarterback who is currently the head coach of the USC Trojans football program at the University of Southern California.

Joe Castiglione with head coach Lincoln Riley and his wife Caitlin Riley of the Oklahoma Sooners after defeating the Oklahoma State Cowboys in their Bedlam game on 30 November 2019. Photo: Brian Bahr

Source: Getty Images

Caitlin Buckley is a celebrity wife who came into the spotlight following her marriage with Lincoln Riley. She and Lincoln have been married since 14 July 2007, and they have two children. Discover more about Lincoln Riley’s wife in this article.

Profile summary

Real name Caitlin Buckley Gender Female Date of birth 5 September 1983 Age 39 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, CA, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'7'' Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 146 Weight in kilograms 66 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Hazel Mother Beth Father Darrell Marital status Married Spouse Lincoln Riley Children 2 High school Dimmitt High School University Texas Tech University Profession Former college soccer player

Caitlin Buckley’s biography

The celebrity wife was born in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. She is an American national of white ethnicity. Her parents are Beth and Darrel Buckley.

She completed her high school education at Dimmitt High School and later graduated from Texas Tech University in 2006. While at college, she played soccer.

What is Caitlin Buckley’s age?

Head coach Lincoln Riley takes a photo with his wife and daughters following the 2022 USC Spring Football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on 23 April 2022. Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea

Source: Getty Images

The American personality is 39 years old as of 2023. When was Caitlin Buckley born? She was born on 5 September 1983. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

What does Lincoln Riley's wife do?

Lincoln Riley’s spouse is a former soccer player who played college soccer for the Texas Tech University soccer team. She came into the spotlight following her marriage to Lincoln Riley. Little is known about her current occupation as she keeps her life private.

Caitlin Buckley and Lincoln Riley's relationship

Caitlin and Lincoln first met while in high school. They began dating in 2002 when Caitlin was a high school senior while Lincoln was a freshman at Texas Tech University. Their first dinner date was at Olive Garden, where they watched a movie titled Sweet Home Alabama.

After dating for a couple of years, the pair exchanged their wedding vows on 14 July 2007. Their wedding ceremony was held at First Methodist Church in Marble Falls, Texas. After that, the couple flew to enjoy their honeymoon in Maui, Hawaii. The couple has two daughters named Sloan and Stella.

Caitlin Riley’s partner is an American college football coach and former player who is the head coach of the USC Trojans football program at the University of Southern California. He was formerly the head coach at the University of Oklahoma for five seasons from 2017 to 2021, where he won four consecutive Big 12 Championship Games.

What is Caitlin Buckley's height?

The celebrity wife stands at 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 146 pounds or 66 kilograms.

Fast facts about Caitlin Buckley

Why is Caitlin Buckley famous? The American personality gained public attention for being Lincoln Riley’s wife. Where is Caitlin Buckley from? She was born in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. How old is Caitlin Buckley? She is 39 years old as of 2023. She was born on 5 September 1983. How did Lincoln Riley meet his wife? The pair met while in high school and began dating in 2002 when Lincoln was a freshman at Texas Tech University. Where does Lincoln Riley’s family live? The family of four currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. Does Caitlin Buckley have children? Yes, she has two daughters named Sloan and Stella.

Caitlin Buckley is an American personality best recognized as Lincoln Riley’s wife. She has been married to Lincoln for over 15 years, and they have two children. She currently lives in Los Angeles, California, United States.

READ ALSO: Danilis Boom’s biography: age, height, real name, girlfriend

Legit.ng recently published Danilis Boom’s biography. Danilis Boom is a Russian YouTube content creator, TikTok star, and social media influencer. He was born on 14 March 2002 in Moscow, Russia, but currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Danilis Boom is best known for uploading entertaining content such as dance, lip-syncs, and funny-related videos on TikTok and YouTube. He is a member of a TikTok group called XO Team, where TikTok influencers from different countries but mainly from Russia gather to collaborate on creating content.

Source: Legit.ng