While Nigerian singer Wizkid ignited Elon Musk's X, he pointed out his love for prophet Odumeje in a recent video

The controversial clergy released a new hit featuring highlife superstar Flavour, and they shared a goofy moment on the song

Wizkid went on to publicly reveal his plans for Indaboski, as he is fondly called, who reacted to the unexpected appreciation

Nigerian megastar Ayodeji Balogin is having a field day on Elon Musk's X (formerly known as Twitter), judging by his recent tweets.

The Star Boy executive, in one of his numerous rollouts, expressed his admiration for popular Nigerian prophet Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere aka Odumeje or Indaboski.

Wizkid gushes over Odumeje Credit: @wizkid, @chukwuemeka_odumejefans

Source: Instagram

The musician came across a recent goofy video featuring the clergy and highlife maestro Flavour on their newly released track 'Power' and revealed that it was his "best video in life".

"This is my fav video in life."

He quoted himself and noted that that particular song would be an intro for his next album tour.

"Intro to my next tour," he wrote.

Odumeje reacts to Wizkid's encomiums

Fast-rising Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck shared screenshots of Wizkid's tweet to Odumeje and made a video call with the pastor.

Odumodublvck shared a muted recording of his conversation with Indboski over the Afrobeats star's remarks.

Wiz, as he is fondly called, commented on the clip, saying:

“Abeg tell baba I Dey feel am die!”

See the conversion below:

Netizens react to Wizkid's admiration

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@_adethecrown:

"Wiz which upcoming artiste do you vibe to lately?"

@softdmw:

"Make this loud push you do giveaway ooo."

@TheDamiForeign:

"Baba when are you dropping Morayo!!!"

@Teesaids:

"Wizkid feeling Odumje it’s just respectful way to say Baba what are you please go and continue your preaching. Definitely Flavour has connected Odumeje to Wizkid for PR to make their skit song go viral. We know the game."

@Dreyyfx:

"anything our leader love we love. we no be davido wey dey find original charger for twitter."

@kayzywizzzy:

"Because of you like the video I go use am do intro for my project defense."

