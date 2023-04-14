Who is Elijah Judd? Meet Wynonna Judd's son, her pride and joy

Elijah Judd is an American celebrity child and up-and-coming musician. He is famously recognised as Wynonna Judd's son, a famous American country music singer and songwriter. He came into the spotlight in 2022 after the demise of his grandmother, Naomi Judd, another established country music singer.

Elijah Judd comes from a family of talented personalities. His father is an actor, and his mother is an award-winning musician. She is known for many great country songs such as Mama He's Crazy, Why Not Me and No One Else on Earth. Her late grandmother, Naomi Judd, was also a big name in the world of country music.

Profile summary

Full name Elijah Judd Leonard Fletcher Gender Male Date of birth 23 December 1994 Age 28 years (as of April 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Nashville, Tennessee, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9'' Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 141 Weight in kilograms 64 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Grey Mother Wynonna Judd Father Arch Kelley Siblings 1 Marital status Married Partner Hailey Williams Profession Musician Net worth $1 million

Elijah Judd’s biography

Elijah Judd was born in Nashville, Tennessee, United States of America. Who are Elijah Judd’s parents? His parents are Wynonna Judd and Arch Kelley. His mother, who always expresses how proud she is to have him as a son on Instagram, is a famous country music singer and songwriter. The musician’s father is an actor and businessman. His parents divorced in 1998.

He has a sister, Grace Pauline Kelley. Elijah comes from a family of celebrities. His grandparents are Naomi Judd and Charles Jordan, and both of them were renowned country music singers. What is Elijah Judd's nationality? He is American of white ethnicity.

What is Elijah Judd’s age?

Elijah Judd’s date of birth is on 23 December 1994, which makes him 28 years old as of 2023. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

What does Elijah Judd do for a living?

He is a musician like his mother. He loves singing, and his mother occasionally shares videos of them singing together on her Instagram. He is a classical Christmas singer. He launched his album in 2006 and helped his mother with her highly-rated album, A Classic Christmas. The album features her renditions of traditional Christmas tunes and one of her newly written tracks, It’s the Messiah.

What is Elijah Judd’s net worth?

The country music singer’s son has a net worth that is alleged to be $1 million. In addition to his net worth, he owns expensive assets like motor vehicles.

Is Elijah Judd married?

Yes, he is married. Elijah Judd’s wife is Hailey Williams. According to a post shared by his mother, Wynonna, on her Instagram, the two dated for seven years before they got engaged. The musician proposed to his wife, Hailey, on 22 December 2017.

The two exchanged their vows on 17 September 2020. There is little known about Elijah Judd’s wedding. The musician’s mom only shared a photo of his son in a wedding suit wishing him a happy birthday six days after the wedding.

Elijah Judd’s height and weight

He stands at 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres. Wynonna Judd's son weighs approximately 141 pounds or 64 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Elijah Judd? He is an American musician well-known as the son of country music singer Wynonna Judd. Who is Elijah Judd’s father? His father is Arch Kelley, a Hollywood actor. Where is Elijah Judd from? The musician hails from Nashville, Tennessee, United States of America. How old is Elijah Judd? He is 28 years old as of 2023. How tall is Elijah Judd? He is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall. How much is Elijah Judd worth? His net worth is alleged to be $1 million.

Elijah Judd is a rising American musician. He is well-recognized as the son of the famous singer Wynonna. The musician was raised in a family of talented personalities. He is the grandson of Naomi Judd, late American country musician.

