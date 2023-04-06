Who is Ashley Judd's father? Meet Michael Charles Ciminella

Who is Ashley Judd’s father? Ashley Judd is an award-winning American actress known for starring in Double Jeopardy and Kiss the Girls. Her father is Michael Charles Ciminella, a former sports news producer and marketing consultant based in Kentucky, United States.

Ashley Judd and her late mother, Naomi, are famous personalities due to their careers in the entertainment industry. However, little has been revealed about her father. Who is Ashley Judd’s father? Have a look at Michael Charles Ciminella’s career and past and current relationships.

Full name Michael Charles Ciminella Gender Male Date of birth 1944 Age 79 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Unknown Place of birth Ashland, Kentucky, United States Current residence Louisville, Kentucky, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Mother Bernadine Mary Dalton Father Michael Lawrence Ciminella Marital status Married Partner Mollie Whitelaw Children 1 School Fork Union Military Academy PG Football College Transylvania University, University of California Los Angeles Profession Former sports news producer, marketing consultant

Michael Charles Ciminella’s biography

Ashley Judd’s father was born in Ashland, Kentucky, United States, to his parents, Bernadine Mary Dalton and Michael Lawrence Ciminella, who are deceased. He is an American national of white ethnicity. Michael C. Ciminella currently resides in Louisville, Kentucky, United States.

How old is Michael Ciminella? Naomi Judd’s ex-husband is 79 years old as of 2023. He was reportedly born in March 1944.

He took his high school studies at Fork Union Military Academy PG Football and later joined Transylvania University for his undergraduate studies. Michael furthered his education at the University of California Los Angeles and attained a master's in Business Administration.

What is Michael Ciminella known for?

Michael is a former sports news producer and marketing consultant in Kentucky, USA. He worked as a freelance remote sports producer at ESPN, CBS, ABC, and NBC Sports and marketed an aerospace sub-contractor. The Kentucky native owns an advertising agency in the thoroughbred industry.

He is, however, known for being the father of Hollywood actress and political activist Ashley Judd. Michael Ciminella and Ashley Judd have close ties, and he was seen by her daughter Ashley’s side while undergoing treatment at a hospital in South Africa after she had an accident while hiking in a forest in the Democratic Republic of Congo in February 2022.

Is Ashley Judd’s dad married?

Yes, the Kentucky-based marketing consultant is married to Mollie Whitelaw. The couple, who live in Louisville, Kentucky, United States, has been married since November 2010.

Who is Michael Ciminella’s ex-wife?

His first marriage was to American singer and actress Naomi Judd. The former couple tied the knot in 1964 and were married for approximately eight years before calling it quits in 1972. After the divorce, Naomi married gospel singer Larry Strickland in 1989. She succumbed to mental illness in April 2022.

Michael Ciminella and Naomi Judd had Ashley Judd on 19 April 1968 as their only child. Ashley is a political activist and actress known for her roles in the movies Double Jeopardy and Kiss the Girls.

How old is Michael C. Ciminella? He is reportedly 79 years old as of 2023. Where is Michael Charles Ciminella from? His hometown is Ashland, Kentucky, United States. What is Michael Charles Ciminella's profession? He is a former sports news producer and marketing consultant. What happened to Michael Charles Ciminella and Naomi Judd? They were married for about eight years, between 1964 and 1972, and had a single child, actress Ashley Judd, born on 19 April 1968. Do Ashley and Wynonna have the same father? Wynonna and Ashley are Naomi Judd’s daughters from different fathers. Wynonna’s father was Charles Jordan, who passed away in August 2000. Who is Michael Charles Ciminella’s wife? He is currently married to Mollie Whitelaw. Is Michael Ciminella alive? Contrary to online rumours about his demise, Michael Ciminella is still alive.

Who is Ashley Judd’s father? Her father is Michael Charles Ciminella, a former sports news producer and marketing consultant. His ex-wife is the late actress Naomi Judd. Michael’s second wife is Mollie Whitelaw, and they reside in Louisville, Kentucky, United States.

