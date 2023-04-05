Who is Conor Pewarski? Get to know mayor Michelle Wu's husband

Conor Pewarski is a former American financial expert and real estate banker from the United States of America. He gained public attention for being Mayor Michelle Wu's husband. His wife is an American lawyer and politician. She has been serving as the mayor of Boston, Massachusetts, since 2021.

Mayor of the City of Boston Michelle Wu, attends the Fishermans Feast in the North End, Boston with her husband Conor Pewarski, and sons on 12 August 2021. Photo: Matthew J. Lee

Who is Michelle Wu’s husband? He is called Conor Pewarski, a real estate banker from America. Michelle and Conor have been together for over a decade since they tied the knot. The couple is also blessed with two sons.

Profile summary

Real name Conor Pewarski Gender Male Date of birth 1985 Age 38 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Massachusetts, United States Current residence Boston, Massachusetts, Unites States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Glen Mother Annmarie Siblings 5 Marital status Married Wife Michelle Wu Children 2 University Yale University Profession Real estate banker Net worth $500 000

Conor Pewarski’s biography

Conor Pewarski’s spouse was born in Massachusetts, United States of America. He is an American national of white ethnicity. His parents are Glen and Annmarie. His father is a medical malpractice defense attorney. Pewarski grew up alongside five siblings and is the oldest among his siblings.

Conor Pewarski’s educational background

The real estate banker completed his basic education at Garden City in New York. He later enrolled at Yale University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Film Studies.

What is Conor Pewarski’s age?

Michelle Wu's husband is 38 years old as of 2023. He was born in 1985. However, his exact date of birth remains unknown.

What does Michelle Wu's husband do?

Conor Pewarski is a former American financial expert and real estate banker. According to his LinkedIn profile, he worked at East Boston Savings Bank between 2013 and Nov 2021 . He previously worked as a banker at Wells Fargo from June 2010 to April 2013.

What is Conor Pewarski’s net worth?

The American celebrity husband has an alleged net worth of $500 thousand. His wealth is attributed to his lengthy career in the banking sector.

How did Conor Pewarski and Michelle Wu meet?

The couple first met at college through a mutual friend who introduced them at a party. They started dating after their meeting. Conor and Michelle reportedly married in September 2012. They have two sons named Blaise, born in 2014, and Cass, born in 2017. The family of four currently resides in Boston, Massachusetts, Unites States.

Conor Pewarski’s wife is an American lawyer and politician serving as the mayor of Boston, Massachusetts. She has held the position since 2021. She is a member of the Democratic Party.

Fast facts about Conor Pewarski

Who is Conor Pewarski? He is a former American financial expert and real estate banker widely known as the husband of American lawyer and politician Michelle Wu. Where did Conor Pewarski grow up? The celebrity husband grew up in Long Island, New York, USA.

