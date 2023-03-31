Who is Luis Miguel’s daughter? Get to know Michelle Salas

Michelle Salas is a Mexican model, blogger and social media influencer. She is best known as Luis Miguel's daughter. Her father is a well-recognized Latin artist known for his hit songs, such as Ahora Te Puedes Marchar, La Incondicional and Hasta Que Me Olvides. Her mother, Stephanie Salas, is a well-known actress and singer.

Michelle Salas is seen during the 75th annual Cannes film festival in Cannes, France. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

Luis Miguel's daughter hails from a family of entertainers. Her grandmother, Silvia Pasquel, is an actress, while her grandfather Micky Salas, is a famous singer. Michelle Salas' great-grandparents, Silvia Pinal and Rafael Banquells, are also actors. Her half-sister, Camila Valero, is also an actress.

Full name Michelle Salas Gender Female Date of birth 13 June 1989 Age 33 years old (as of April 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Latina Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 32-23-34 Body measurements in centimetres 81-58-86 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Light brown Father Luis Miguel Mother Stephanie Salas Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Danilo Díaz University Parsons School of Design University Profession Fashion model, blogger, social media influencer Instagram @michellesalasb Twitter @MichelleSalasB

Michelle Salas' biography

The Mexican model was born in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico. She is the daughter of Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri and Stephenie Salas. Her father is a Latin singer, while her mother is an actress and singer. Michelle's mom has appeared in films and TV series such as Lo que Callamos las Mujeres.

The model was raised by her mother, grandparents and great-grandmother. She has two half-brothers from her father's side, Daniel Gallego Arambula and Miguel Gallego Arambula. She also has a half-sister from her mother's side called Camila Valero. The blogger acquired a fashion degree from Parsons School of Design University.

Does Michelle Salas have a relationship with her father?

Yes, Michelle Salas and Luis Miguel have a good relationship. However, her father was only in her life from when she was 3 months old up to six years. After that, he was busy with his career.

Photo: @michellesalasb on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In 2007, the model reconciled with her dad. Luis confirmed Michelle to be his daughter through a paternity test the same year. After the reunion, the Instagram star moved to Los Angeles, USA, to live with her dad and actress Aracely, his father's wife.

In 2009, her father gifted her a mansion worth $108,24 in Quartz Hill, Los Angeles, California. She also adopted his dad's surname, Gallego, in 2011. Even though they reconciled, the model criticized her father in 2008 for violating her privacy in his biological series, Luis Miguel: La Serie, where he shared her story without her permission.

How old is Michelle Salas?

The Mexican blogger is 33 years old as of April 2023. She was born on 13 June 1989. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Career

Luis Miguel's daughter, Michelle, is a model, social media influencer, and travel, fashion, and food blogger. She has worked for notable brands like Tommie Hilfiger, Dolce and Gabbana, Pronovias and Carolina Herrara.

Michelle has a blog called Stereotypemess, where she shares pieces about food, music, travelling and photography, things she is passionate about. She also owns an online beauty store, Drunk By Beauty, where she sells beauty products.

Michelle is also a popular social media sensation with 1.8 million followers on Instagram as of this writing. She mainly shares her fashion and modelling photos. The model also has a Twitter account with 83 thousand followers. She is also famous and active on TikTok, with over 96 thousand followers and 1.5 million likes.

Who is Michelle Salas' husband?

The Instagram star is not yet married. However, she is alleged to be dating Danilo Díaz. The two have been dating since 2016. Sources close to them have revealed that they are soon getting married.

In 2007, she was in a relationship with her father's business manager, Alejandro Asensi. However, the two broke up in 2009. She is also said to have dated Victor Gonzalez Jr.

Michelle Salas' height and weight

Michelle Salas attends the screening of "Triangle Of Sadness" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. Photo: Lionel Hahn

Source: Getty Images

The fashion model stands at 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. Her weight is estimated to be 121 pounds or 55 kilograms.

Michelle Salas is a model, blogger and social media influencer. She earned celebrity status due to her parents' fame as entertainers. Michelle is widely recognized as Luis Miguel's daughter. Her mother, Stephanie, is an actress and a singer. She currently resides in New York, United States.

