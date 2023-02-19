Who is Aaron Donald’s wife? Learn the story of Erica Donald

Aaron Donald is an American football defensive tackle for the Los Angeles Rams of the National Football League. His skill and hard work have earned him multiple titles in the NFL, including becoming a Super Bowl champion and three Defensive Player of the Year awards. Of late, NFL fans have been keen on determining who Aaron Donald's wife is.

Erica Sherman is the wife of American legendary footballer Aaron Donald. She has done relatively well balancing her career, celebrity wife status, and family life. She has also managed to avoid fame by observing a low profile online.

Profile summary

Full name Erica Sherman Gender Female Date of birth 21 July 1991 Age 32 years (as of March 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth San Francisco, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 179 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-61-89 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Married Partner Aaron Donald Children 1 Profession Marketing manager Instagram @ericadonald99

Who is Aaron Donald's wife?

Aaron Donald's wife Erica is a marketing manager born in San Francisco, California, United States of America. The celebrity is an American by nationality, and as for her ethnicity, she is African-American.

Regarding Erica Sherman's parents, her father is Ray Sherman, and her mother is Yvette. She was raised alongside her two siblings.

How old is Erica Sherman?

Donald's wife is 32 years old as of 2023. The marketing manager was born on 21 July 1991. Erica Sherman's zodiac sign is Cancer.

Educational background

Erica Sherman attended Hills High School in the United States for her high school education. She later proceeded to Louisiana State University, earning a bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and majoring in Public Relations with a minor in Business Administration.

What does Erica Donald do for a living?

She currently works as a marketing manager for her husband who is an American NFL player for the Los Angeles Rams and plays in the defensive position.

Erica Sherman's career kicked off after she completed her higher level studies. She worked for the St. Louis Rams for two months as an intern. She also interned at Fox Sports for five years, from 2007 to 2012.

Sherman also worked as an assistant to Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Glazer Family Foundation in 2013 for two years. The LSU graduate later joined L.A. Rams as a Community Affairs and Player Involvement management officer. She also monitored Ram's Women's Organization and worked as a liaison from 2015 to 2020.

How did Aaron Donald meet his wife?

Aaron and Erica ultimately met in 2015, when she began working for the Rams in the community affairs and player involvement department.

How many kids does Erica Donald have?

Erica has a son together with her husband, known as Aaric Donald; he was born in 2021. Erica is also the stepmother to Jaeda Donald and Aaron Jr. They are Aaron's children from his previous marriage to Jaelynn Blakey.

How much is Erica Donald's net worth?

As of today, her net worth is alleged $2 million. The primary source of her net worth is her profession as a marketing manager.

Erica Donald's height and weight

The celebrity wife is 5 feet 9 inches or 179 centimetres tall. She weighs about 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. Her body measurements are 34-24-35 inches or 86-61-89 centimetres.

FAQs

Erica Donald is an American marketing manager widely recognized as Aaron Donald’s wife. While her marriage to Donald made her famous, she has achieved quite a lot in her career as a sports marketing manager.

