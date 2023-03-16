Who is Skylene Montgomery? Get to know Sean Payton's wife

Skylene Montgomery is an American nurse, volleyball coach and former beauty pageant contestant. She came into the limelight after marrying Sean Payton, a former American football player. Sean Payton is well-known for his role as a football coach of the New Orleans Saints of the National Football League between 2006 and 2001.

Skylene Montgomery started her career as a nurse at St Mary's Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia, where she worked as an assistant nurse. She has also involved herself in various humanitarian activities. Her popularity skyrocketed after she married Sean Payton in 2022.

Full name Skylene Kasey Montgomery Gender Female Date of birth 4 December 1984 Age 38 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Parkersburg, West Virginia, United States of America Current residence New Orleans, Louisiana, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7'' Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 36-27-38 Body measurements in centimetres 91-69-97 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Mother Darlene Montgomery Father Skylar Montgomery Marital status Married Partner Sean Payton School Parkersburg South High School College Marshall University, West Virginia University, Loyola University Profession Nurse, volleyball coach, beauty pageant contestant Net worth $100K

Skylene Montgomery’s biography

She was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia, United States of America. She is the daughter of Skylar (father) and Darlene (mother). Her father is a businessman known as the co-owner of The Overhead Door company, which provides professional garage door services. She is American, and her ethnicity is white.

Educational background

She attended Parkersburg South High School. After completing her secondary education, she enrolled at Marshall University, graduating with a Bachelor's degree in Exercise Physiology. She also studied at West Virginia University, where she did a nursing course and later enrolled at Loyola University, where she obtained her advanced degree in nursing.

How old is Skylene Montgomery?

The American nurse was born on 4 December 1984. Therefore, she is 38 years old as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

What does Skylene Montgomery do for a living?

She is a philanthropist, nurse, volleyball coach and former beauty pageant contestant. She began her career as an assistant nurse at St Mary's Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia. Before that, she had also worked as a gastrointestinal nurse at Ochsner Medical centre.

She was crowned Miss West Virginia in 2007. The former model has also represented her home in the Miss USA 2008 pageant. She is also a volleyball coach for the Bayou Sports Club’s volleyball team.

Sean Payton’s wife also supports humanitarian programs like Katrina Relief, Br*ast Cancer Awareness and Relay for Life. She has also volunteered with Payton's Play It Forward Foundation in Charlotte, North Carolina. The foundation's mission is to improve the lives of children and families in health, education and social welfare.

What is Skylene Montgomery’s net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be $100,000. She earns her income from her nursing career. She also generated her wealth from her former career as a beauty pageant.

How did Skylene Montgomery meet Sean Payton?

Her husband is Sean Payton, the head coach of the New Orleans Saints, a professional American football team based in New Orleans. The two met during an NFL game between the Panthers and the Saints in 2014. Sean Payton had ended his previous marriage to Beth Shuey that same year. He proposed to Skylene during a party on 8 November 2019.

Skylene Montgomery and Sean Payton’s wedding

The duo exchanged their vows on 18 June 2022. However, that was not the plan because the wedding was supposed to occur in March 2022. They postponed it due to the pandemic. Their wedding happened at a resort on the Baja Penisula along the sea of Cortez in Mexico.

Skylene Montgomery's height and weight

Sean Payton’s new wife is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall and weighs around 132 pounds or 60 kg. Her body measurements are 36-27-38 inches or 91-69-97 centimetres.

FAQs

Who is Skylene Montgomery? She is a nurse, volleyball coach and beauty pageant contestant well recognized as the wife of Sean Payton, the New Orleans Saints head coach. Where is Skylene Montgomery from? She hails from Parkersburg, West Virginia, United States of America. Is Sean Payton still married to Skylene? Yes, the two are still together. Who are Skylene Montgomery’s parents? Her parents are Darlene and Skylar Montgomery. What is Skylene Montgomery’s age? She is 38 years old as of 2023. What is Skylene Montgomery’s job? She is a nurse and volleyball coach. What is Skylene Montgomery's height? She is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall.

Skylene Montgomery is an American former beauty pageant contestant, volleyball coach and nurse. She is the wife of Sean Payton, the head coach of the New Orleans Saints football team. She represented her home in the Miss USA 2008 pageant.

