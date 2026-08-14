Actress Rosy Meurer posted a confident photo from Bogotá, Colombia, amid fresh drama surrounding her estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill

A feud between interior designer Ehi Ogbebor and reality star Diiadem dragged Churchill's name into a very public social media storm

Fans flooded Rosy's comment section with pointed remarks about Churchill and the ongoing drama involving multiple women

Actress Rosy Meurer has taken her unbothered energy international, checking into Bogotá, Colombia with a confident caption just as fresh drama involving her estranged husband, businessman Olakunle Churchill, erupted on Nigerian social media.

A new Instagram post, shared on Friday, August 14, 2026, showed Rosy in what appeared to be a bold, early-morning arrival shot timed at 5:10 a.m. local time.

Rosy Meurer shares new post of herself in Colombia amid fresh drama involving Olakunle Churchill. Credit: rosymeurer/olakunlechurchill

Source: Instagram

"Checked into Colombia looking like I own the place," she wrote, adding the hashtag #QUEENOFALLQUEENS alongside a crown emoji.

Churchill Drama Follows Rosy to the Comments

The timing of her post was not lost on followers. Back home, Churchill's name had become entangled in a messy falling-out between interior designer Ehi Ogbebor and reality star Diiadem, who traded public accusations in what has become one of the more chaotic celebrity feuds of the year.

During a clash with her former friend Dabota Lawson, Diiadem alleged that Churchill had rejected Ehi Ogbebor, and that Dabota had invested significant effort trying to push the relationship forward on her friend's behalf.

The revelation sent social media into a frenzy, and many of the comments landed squarely in Rosy's Instagram section.

Reactions trail actress Rosy Meurer’s new Instagram post. Credit: rosymeurer

Source: Instagram

See Rosy Meurer's Colombia post that sparked the conversation below:

How netizens reacted to Rosy Meurer's post

Read some of the comments below:

@officialstellaify wrote:

"Your lovely brother is now doing brotherly duties to someone else 🤪"

@janefrancismadu commented:

"Church is for everyone, e go reach everybody 😂😂😂"

@essy_billions said:

"lol i don know say u go post 😂😂😂 Everybody wan trend"

@sosoonuh reacted:

"Even you couldn't keep him 🫢"

@officialchristellie wrote:

"You were sharing Churchill with Diiadem 😢 this life no balance"

@ifenkili_ruth shared:

"You're so predictable. Well I came to tell you that the utobo you said you can take a bullet for now has a new sister😂😂😂😂😂😂 Somebody shout power"

@foodie_that__cooks commented:

"Instagram and gbeborun,,why is it bringing all the people that has to do with what's on the ground."

Diiadem, Olakunle Churchill react to dating rumour

Legit.ng also reported that Diiadem had reacted to allegations linking her romantically to businessman Olakunle Churchill, the husband of actress Rosey Meurer.

The mother of one had been rumored to be involved in a relationship with Churchill and was also alleged to have gone on vacation with him. The claims quickly gained attention online, prompting discussions among fans and social media users.

Amid the growing speculation, responses from Diiadem and those connected to the matter sparked further reactions from fans, with many taking to social media to share their opinions about the allegations.

Source: Legit.ng