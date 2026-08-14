Slovakia has set a clear residency requirement that foreigners must meet before they can apply for citizenship in the country

The Slovak government specifies that applicants must have maintained continuous permanent residence in the country for a set number of years

The requirement applies immediately prior to the date of application, meaning any gaps in residency could affect eligibility

Slovakia has laid out the conditions foreigners must satisfy before they can become citizens of the Central European country, with residency at the centre of the requirements.

According to information published by the Slovak government, a foreigner seeking Slovak citizenship must have lived continuously in the Slovak Republic for a minimum of eight years before submitting an application.

Slovak citizenship: Slovakia explains how long foreigners must live there before applying. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Bloomberg/Elizabeth Fernandez

Source: Getty Images

Slovakia's 8-year residency rule

The key condition is not simply about having spent time in Slovakia at some point in the past. The Slovak Republic specifies that the eight years of permanent residence must be unbroken and must occur immediately before the date of the citizenship application.

The official language used in the requirement states:

"Must have had continuous permanent residence in the territory of the Slovak Republic for at least eight years immediately prior to the application for citizenship."

This means that if an applicant's residency was interrupted at any point during those eight years, the clock could effectively restart, requiring them to build up the qualifying period again before they are eligible to apply.

Slovakia: What this means for prospective applicants

For foreigners eyeing Slovak citizenship, particularly those from African countries navigating the japa wave and exploring long-term migration options in Europe, the eight-year threshold is a significant commitment. Maintaining continuous permanent residence means not only living in the country but ensuring that legal residency status remains uninterrupted throughout the entire period.

Slovakia's requirement places it among European nations with longer residency thresholds for naturalisation. Prospective applicants are advised to consult official Slovak government channels or immigration legal professionals to understand the full scope of conditions attached to citizenship applications, as residency duration is typically just one of several requirements in such processes.

Slovakia gives update on language test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Slovakia had announced eight categories of foreigners who may be exempt from taking the Slovak-language test when applying for citizenship.

The exemptions include certain age groups, Czech citizens, people with Slovak ancestry, and those who previously held Slovak or Czechoslovak citizenship.

Source: Legit.ng