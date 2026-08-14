Christabel Odinaka Joseph-Ekeh, wife of Enugu-based Lead Pastor Ekeh Godschoice, shared a heartfelt Facebook post following her husband's passing

The grieving widow revealed that the pastor told their children he was "travelling" and left instructions for them before his death

Christabel vowed to remain strong for their children and continue the soul-winning work her husband was passionate about

Christabel Odinaka Joseph-Ekeh, the wife of Pastor Ekeh Godschoice, Lead Pastor of Peniel City International Church in Enugu State, has taken to Facebook to share a deeply moving tribute following her husband's death.

In the post published on August 12, Christabel addressed her late husband directly, pouring out her grief alongside cherished photographs of the two of them together. She described him as someone who had "over loved," "over pampered," and "over-cared" for her, saying he left behind shoes too large to fill.

A pastor's wife wrote an emotional tribute as she mourned her late husband. Photo Credit: Christabel Odinaka Joseph-Ekeh, Pst Ekeh Godschoice

Source: Facebook

What pastor told his children before demise

One of the most striking details in the tribute was her account of what Pastor Ekeh said to their children shortly before his passing.

According to Christabel, he told them he was going on a trip and gave them specific instructions to pass on to her once he had "travelled." She believes he deliberately framed his death this way to spare her from a goodbye she would have resisted.

"You knew I would have refused your agreement," she wrote, suggesting her husband had, in her words, made an arrangement with God that she was not prepared for.

She noted that she had since received those messages the children were asked to relay, and that doing so brought her a measure of peace and clarity amid the pain.

Christabel's vow to carry on

Despite describing her heart as "still very heavy," Christabel made clear she intends to press forward. She pledged to win souls, raise their children, and honour the legacy her husband built through his ministry, which is based on Ngene Street, Upper One Day Road in Enugu.

She asked for the strength to be both mother and father to their children and prayed that God would open greater doors for her so she could continue to make her husband proud. She also asked his permission, in her own tender way, to revisit shared memories whenever grief becomes too much to carry quietly.

"Permit me to still share our memories when I am down," she wrote.

"You are simply irresistible and irreplaceable to me my Love."

She closed with the hope of seeing him again on resurrection day.

Read Christabel's full tribute on Facebook:

Netizens mourn pastor's demise, console his wife

The post drew an outpouring of sympathy from those who knew the couple and from strangers touched by her words.

@Deborah Nazarathe Nnaji said:

"God pls strengthen her, It's well dear. This is really shocking."

@Esoniachy Sonia said:

"Death why so cruel?? Sis accept my condolences 🙏."

@Portia Okidia Osuagwu said:

"😢 Sorry Mama 🙏🙏🙏🙏. May God receive his Soul🙏 and grant him eternal rest, Amen."

@Charity Ogochukwu Rhema said:

"Oh Jesus! It's well! Be strengthened Christabel Odinaka Joseph-Ekeh We give thanks to the Lord for He knows best. May his soul rest in God's bossom. Amen."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported about four prominent Nigerian gospel preachers who died in 2025.

Deeper Life Church loses pastor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Deeper Life Church pastor had died, leaving many in tears.

While it is unclear where and what led to his death, reports on Facebook from people who knew him suggest he died on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

Pastor Monday served as the Deeper Life Bible Church (DLBC) Edo State Youth Coordinator until his death and was respected and loved for his evangelical work and impactful leadership.

Source: Legit.ng